NCT's Hendery and (G)I-DLE's Shuhua embroiled in dating rumor after alleged spotting at birthday party

A new dating rumor is swirling in the internet world. According to an online community post, a netizen recently spotted (G)I-DLE's Shuhua and NCT's Hendery celebrating their friend's birthday together at a restaurant. The individual also shared photos and a video from the sighting, leading to a dating rumor.

Recently, a Chinese netizen made a new post on Weibo claiming that they had spotted Hendery and Shuhua dining together, possibly celebrating an NCT member's birthday. The viral photos and videos showed them at a restaurant with four others, one male and three female friends. The pair is seen laughing and talking with their group while having a warm meal. Despite others being present, many have taken it as a sign of them having a romantic involvement.

Since then, both Suhuhua and Hendery have become trending keywords on Weibo. So far, neither SM Entertainment nor CUBE Entertainment have responded to the rumors. On the other hand, many fans have pointed out that they might just be good friends and nothing more.

Check out the viral Weibo post here:

Shuhua is a Chinese member of the popular girl group (G)I-DLE, known for their fierce music. On May 2, 2018, she debuted with the group alongside bandmates Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, and Yuqi. In 2021, after Soojin left the group, they continued to grow as a powerful quintet. Shuhua is known for her unfiltered personality and irresistible charm. She is positioned as the visual, subvocalist, and maknae of the girl group.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Hendery is the lead rapper, lead dancer, vocalist, and visual of WayV, an NCT sub-unit. He debuted with the group back in 2019 with their first digital EP, The Vision. He revealed later that he had no intention of becoming a K-pop idol initially. But after being scouted on the street by SM Entertainment, he worked hard to kickstart his K-pop journey. In 2020, he also debuted with project group NCT 2020 and sub-unit NCT U. Hendery was last seen in WayV's mini-album Frequency, which was released on November 25, 2024, accompanied by the lead single of the same name.

ALSO READ: Park Sung Hoon's agency admits to lying about AV cover post; explains DM controversy in detail after backlash