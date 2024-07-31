BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK In Cinemas: Know release date of BLACKPINK's concert film; when and where to watch in India

Name: BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK In Cinemas

Director: Oh Yoon Dong, Geun Min.

Genre: Documentary, Music

Original Language: Korean

Runtime: 1h 33m

Production Co: YG Entertainment

Distributor: Trafalgar Releasing

Release Date: July 31, 2024

All about BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK In Cinemas

As BLACKPINK approaches their 8th debut anniversary, the excitement is palpable with the announcement of their highly anticipated concert film, BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK IN CINEMAS. Set to debut on July 31 across 110 countries, this cinematic event will feature 92 minutes of electrifying footage from BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK finale concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome, filmed in September of the previous year. Fans will be treated to spectacular visuals and exclusive rearranged versions of their hit songs, offering a chance to relive the high-energy atmosphere of the live event.

Here are the individual posters for BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK In Cinemas;

In celebration of their milestone, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will attend a special screening of the film, with a glamorous PINK CARPET event where they’ll interact with fans. Additionally, on August 9, 2024, the PINKSTAGE meet-and-greet showcase will give fans a closer connection with the members. A fan sign event is also set for August 8, 2024.

Looking ahead, YG Entertainment also announced a new world tour for BLACKPINK in 2025, along with a brand-new album. Founder Yang Hyun Suk revealed these exciting plans in a recent video, ensuring that the group’s future remains as thrilling as ever.

The Announcement

Earlier on June 21, YG Entertainment announced the forthcoming release of BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK IN CINEMAS, set to hit theaters worldwide. Premiering in over 110 countries, this concert film will feature 92 minutes of footage from BLACKPINK's electrifying BORN PINK finale at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Fans can look forward to exclusive rearranged versions of their hit songs, offering a chance to relive the high-energy experience of the live event. Limited screenings will begin on July 31 in select countries, with tickets available from July 17 in South Korea and June 27 globally.

Take a look at the announcement poster for BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK In Cinemas here;

The Trailer

On July 9, BLACKPINK sent their devoted fans, BLINKs, into a frenzy with the unveiling of the trailer for their eagerly awaited concert film, BORN PINK. This highly anticipated cinematic event is set to capture the high-octane energy and dazzling performances from BLACKPINK's grand BORN PINK tour finale at the Gocheok Sky Dome, bringing the spectacular concert experience to theaters around the globe.

Watch the trailer for BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK In Cinemas here;

More details about BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour

The BORN PINK World Tour marked BLACKPINK’s triumphant return to global stages, celebrating their 2022 album BORN PINK. Beginning in Seoul on October 15, 2022, and concluding on September 17, 2023, the tour spanned 66 shows across 22 countries.

With a staggering 148.3 million USD earned from 29 performances and a record-breaking 1.8 million attendees, it became the highest-grossing tour by a female group and the most-attended K-pop girl group tour ever. It also secured a spot at number ten on Billboard's 2023 Year End Top 40 Tours chart.

When and where to watch BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK In Cinemas in India

BLACKPINK’s electrifying WORLD TOUR BORN PINK concert film is hitting the big screen in India from August 9 to 11. PVR INOX Pictures is bringing exclusive concert footage to cinemas, so you can immerse yourself in the energy of their historic tour.

Here’s the announcement for BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK In Cinema’s release in India;

Celebrate BLACKPINK’s 8th anniversary with this epic film event!

