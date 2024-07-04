BLACKPINK's Jennie joins Lisa, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook as ONLY K-pop soloists to have songs with 1 billion Spotify streams

BLACKPINK's Jennie has recently achieved a remarkable milestone in her solo career with the song One of the Girls, joining an elite group of K-pop soloists. She now stands alongside fellow stars like Lisa, BTS' Jimin, and Jungkook as one of the few artists whose at least one solo track has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie hits 1 billion streams with One of the Girls

On July 4, BLACKPINK's Jennie achieved a remarkable milestone, joining Lisa, BTS' Jimin, and Jungkook as the only K-pop soloists to have a song with 1 billion Spotify streams. Jennie's collaboration track One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp reached this impressive mark, cementing her status in the K-pop industry. Released on December 8, 2023, the song is featured on the soundtrack of HBO's series The Idol.

This accomplishment also places Jennie among BLACKPINK and Lisa as the only female K-pop acts to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. Jennie's recent surge in popularity has attracted millions of new listeners to her profile, with her monthly listeners peaking at over 25 million.

Her hit songs SOLO and One of the Girls have contributed significantly to this achievement, showcasing her immense appeal as both a solo artist and a member of BLACKPINK.

Additionally, Jennie's overall Spotify streams have also exceeded 1 billion across all her credits, making her the first female K-pop solo artist to achieve this without releasing a solo album. Meanwhile, her fans eagerly await the release of her first solo album.

More details about Jennie’s latest solo activities

Jennie has been making significant strides as a solo artist. After releasing her debut single SOLO in 2018, she achieved new heights with You & Me in 2023, which topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. She debuted as an actress in HBO’s The Idol under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane, receiving praise for her performance.

Jennie also founded her own music label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023. Recently, she collaborated with rapper-producer ZICO on the single SPOT!, further delighting fans with her musical versatility.

