BLACKPINK, Stray Kids get shoutout from Ryan Reynolds ahead of his possible attendance at WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 with Hugh Jackman

Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds has confessed his love for BLACKPINK and Stray Kids as he tours to promote his forthcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine in South Korea along with co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. The Hollywood duo is also reported to appear as special guests at the WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Ryan Reynolds says he loves BLACKPINK and Stray Kids

During a recent promotional event in Korea for their film Deadpool & Wolverine, actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, along with director Shawn Levy, donned hanboks designed by the same artist behind BLACKPINK's iconic Coachella outfits. This connection sparked a nod from Reynolds, who expressed his admiration for BLACKPINK, stating, "Love BLACKPINK."

Reynolds, known for his affinity for K-Pop and particularly his bond with Stray Kids, further delighted fans by adding, "…and Stray Kids, we love Stray Kids," without any prompting. Over the years, Reynolds has showcased his support for Stray Kids through various interactions and interviews, including moments with member Bang Chan.

Additionally, excitement among netizens surged as news spread that Reynolds and Jackman had filmed content with Stray Kids members.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman likely to attend WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024

Earlier in the day, K-media outlet OSEN reported that Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are anticipated to make appearances at WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 on July 5. According to the report, details regarding their participation are still being finalized between the actors and event organizers.

In response to the speculation, a representative from WATERBOMB refrained from confirming the news, stating to OSEN, "We cannot provide an answer at this time. We have no further comments."

If Reynolds and Jackman's attendance is confirmed, it would mark the first instance of international actors joining the local WATERBOMB event, heightening excitement among fans and attendees. The potential presence of such prominent Hollywood figures is expected to draw considerable attention and elevate the event's profile on a global scale.

WATERBOMB SEOUL is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, featuring water-themed activities and performances, making it a popular summer attraction in South Korea.