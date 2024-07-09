BORN PINK trailer OUT: BLACKPINK brings best of live concert-like experience to theaters for fans worldwide; WATCH

BLACKPINK is gearing up to dazzle fans worldwide with their electrifying concert film, BORN PINK. Set for limited screenings starting July 31, this cinematic experience promises to bring the best of their live performances to theaters, offering fans a chance to immerse themselves in the magic of BLACKPINK's iconic tour on the big screen.

BLACKPINK releases BORN PINK in cinema trailer

On July 9, BLACKPINK set pulses racing among their dedicated fanbase, BLINKs, with the release of the trailer for their highly anticipated concert film, BORN PINK. This upcoming cinematic experience promises to bring the electrifying energy and spectacular performances of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK finale concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome to theaters worldwide.

Watch BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK trailer here;

Announced by YG Entertainment on June 21, the film captures 92 minutes of pure musical delight, featuring expansive stage footage and exclusive rearranged versions of BLACKPINK’s iconic hits. Scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 31, 2024, the release coincides with BLACKPINK's 8th debut anniversary, underscoring its significance as a celebration of the group's global impact.

Ticket bookings opened on June 27, allowing fans in selected countries to secure seats for this immersive experience. With screenings planned across over 110 countries, BORN PINK aims to set a new benchmark for girl group concert films in terms of global reach.

While ticket sales commence in South Korea on July 17 and globally on June 27, booking details in India and Japan are yet to be finalized. YG Entertainment encourages fans worldwide to stay tuned for updates, ensuring that all BLINKs have the opportunity to relive BLACKPINK's unparalleled stage presence and musical prowess on the big screen.

More about BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour

BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour, launched in October 2022 and concluding in September 2023, proved to be a monumental success for the group. Spanning 66 concerts across 22 countries, it grossed an impressive $148.3 million from 29 shows alone.

With a record-breaking attendance of 1.8 million fans, it secured its place as the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group and set a new benchmark for K-pop girl group tours in terms of popularity and global reach.

