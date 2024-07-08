BLACKPINK's Jisoo has fans guessing about her possible solo comeback with new cryptic message; know more

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has sparked excitement among fans with a cryptic message hinting at a possible solo comeback. Known for her dual talents in music and acting, Jisoo has kept busy with various projects since leaving YG Entertainment.

Amidst her successful ventures in K-dramas and films, speculation about new music from the FLOWER singer has intensified, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her return to the music scene.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hints at possible music comeback

On July 7, BLACKPINK's Jisoo sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic message via Bubble, hinting at a potential solo comeback in the near future. Known for her role in Snowdrop and upcoming K-dramas and films since leaving YG Entertainment, Jisoo expressed her intentions to focus on music once her current filming commitments conclude.

"After filming is over, I will work hard to prepare so that I can meet Blink again soon," Jisoo shared, referencing her BLINKs, BLACKPINK’s fans. This statement ignited speculation among fans, who eagerly anticipate new music from the multi-talented idol actress.

Since her departure from YG Entertainment, Jisoo has garnered attention for her acting prowess, furthering her career in both television and cinema. However, her supporters have consistently shown enthusiasm for her return to the music scene, eagerly awaiting updates on her solo endeavors.

With Jisoo's hint at future music plans, fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation, eager to see what she has in store next on her artistic journey.

More details about Jisoo’s solo activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is not only making waves in music but also forging a path as an entrepreneur with her agency BLISSOO. Following the success of her debut album ME and the establishment of BLISSOO, she's filed trademarks across 13 categories, signaling her ambition to expand into cosmetics, fashion, and more.

Alongside her entrepreneurial ventures, Jisoo continues to shine in acting, starring in the upcoming zombie drama Influenza and the movie adaptation of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Her dynamic career showcases her versatility and enduring appeal, solidifying her status as a leading figure in both music and entertainment.

