BLACKPINK’s Jennie applies for trademark in America for name Jennie Ruby Jane; Solo comeback soon?

Jennie of BLACKPINK is one of the top South Korean artists and fashion icons at the top of the industry. Jennie amazed her fans with her solo songs as much as her exceptional work as a member of BLACKPINK. Jennie like her other band members established her own label ODD ATELIER. In new actions, Jennie seems to have applied for a trademark for her stage name.

Jennie files for a trademark for her stage name, Jennie Ruby Jane in the US

Jennie is the infamous rapper and vocalist of the world-renowned girl group BLACKPINK. The You & Me singer seems to have applied for a trademark in the US for her stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. The step taken by her appears to be the next step in solidifying her image as a soloist and a businesswoman.

According to some sources, Jennie Ruby Jane the name has been filed for trademark under the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The move by Jennie can be taken as an action to save the name of the SOLO singer as a unique brand. By applying for a trademark, Jennie or her label will have solo rights and ownership to the use of the name Jennie Ruby Jane in the USA. They will be the only ones allowed to use the name for business activities and others in the country. This furthers the restriction on others from using the name and avoids any kind of confusion among fans and consumers.

This action from Jennie also signals a possible solo comeback from the You & Me singer in the near future. Towards the end of last year, Jennie applied for a trademark for her name Jennie Ruby Jane under 10 categories in South Korea.

Know Jennie’s recent activities

Jennie also known by her birth name Jennie Kim, is a member of the groundbreaking K-pop sensation BLACKPINK. Jennie made her solo debut with the charting singer SOLO released on November 12, 2018. She made her acting debut under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane in the HBO series The Idol. Jennie also collaborated with The Weeknd, on OST for the show titled One Of The Girls.

Recently, Jennie released a track with rapper Matt Champion for his debut studio album. The track Slow Motion was released on March 8. Jennie was also recently seen in the variety show Apartment 404.

