BLACKPINK's Jennie achieves 1 billion Spotify streams without solo album; first K-pop female soloist to do so

Jennie - who was the first BLACKPINK member to go SOLO in 2018 - continues to make and break records. Currently, the K-Pop IT Girl is basking in the viral success of her song One of The Girls which also features The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Jennie, who made her acting debut with HBO's The Idol, recently hit 1 billion streams on her Spotify profile. This achievement is all the more remarkable as she is the only female solo K-Pop artist to hit this mark without releasing an album.

About BLACKPINK's Jennie

Kim Jennie is a prominent South Korean pop singer and a member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK. After completing her studies in New Zealand, she embarked on her musical journey by joining YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010. Jennie's early recognition came through her appearances in G-Dragon's music video That XX and her feature in his single Black. She officially debuted as part of BLACKPINK in 2016.

On November 12, 2018, Jennie made a successful solo debut with the song SOLO. In a significant career move, she expanded her artistic horizon by making her acting debut in 2023 with the film The Idol, sharing the screen with notable figures like Lily Rose-Depp, Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, and more.

Jennie holds the distinction of being the most-followed Korean individual on Instagram, and her YouTube channel achieved a historic milestone by becoming the fastest to surpass 1 million subscribers. Recognized for her musical versatility and distinctive fashion sense, she has earned the nickname "Human Chanel" and proudly serves as a global ambassador for the renowned fashion brand.

Jennie achieves 1 billion streams across all credits

Jennie recently accomplished a significant milestone by surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify across all her credits, making her the first female K-Pop solo artist to achieve this without the release of a solo album. Despite having only three songs, Jennie impressively garnered 500 million streams in just one year, sparking anticipation among her fans, BLINKs, for her eagerly awaited solo album. Notably Jennie also stands as the 4th female K-pop soloist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify only surpassed by artists Lisa, IU and Taeyeon respectively.

Her songs are experiencing a notable surge in popularity, attracting thousands of new listeners daily to her Spotify profile. From the outset, her monthly listeners have seen a remarkable increase, reaching an impressive peak of 25,574,936. This accomplishment solidifies her position as the only Korean female solo artist to achieve such a substantial number of monthly listeners. Furthermore, both Jennie and her BLACKPINK bandmate Lisa stand out as the only female K-pop soloists to surpass the 25 million monthly listener mark on Spotify, underscoring their individual popularity and influence that extends beyond their collective success in BLACKPINK.

Watch her latest solo song You & Me here-

More about Jennie’s achievements

In November 2018, the How You Like That singer marked her solo debut with the release of Solo, a single that not only secured the top spot on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart but also dominated the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart. Her 2023 single, You & Me, also achieved significant success by reaching number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and making it to the top five in South Korea. Notably, it became the first song by a Korean female soloist to claim the top position on the UK Singles Downloads Chart.

In April 2019, Jennie achieved a groundbreaking milestone as the first Korean solo artist to perform at Coachella. Her performance garnered critical acclaim, earning a spot on Billboard's The 10 Best Things We Saw at Coachella 2019 list, where it was described as mind-blowing and stunning for both fans and locals.

Jennie's illustrious career has been adorned with accolades, including a Gaon Chart Music Award, a Golden Disc Award, and nominations for Genie Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

On November 22, 2023, Jennie and her fellow BLACKPINK members were honored by King Charles III, who invested them as Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) during a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace. This event was attended by the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, marking a great honor. On December 5, YG Entertainment confirmed that Jennie and the other BLACKPINK members had renewed their contracts for group activities, while discussions regarding their individual contracts were still ongoing.

