BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun and more get chaotic in Apartment 404 Teaser; Watch

Apartment 404 has revealed its fun-filled teaser! tvN's highly anticipated variety show, Apartment 404 (working title), has revealed an exciting new teaser. The show features a star-studded cast including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan. Confirmed for its premiere in 2024, the teaser sets the tone for this mystery-based variety show, where the cast will engage in solving mysteries to emerge victorious.

New teaser for Apartment 404

The recently unveiled teaser for Apartment 404 captures the intrigue and surprise of the new apartment residents as they explore their unfamiliar surroundings. Cast member and comedian Yoo Jae Suk notes, “Something must have happened within the apartment,” prompting the residents to embark on a quest for clues to unravel the mystery. The teaser introduces each cast member, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan, as they eagerly search for hints.

The show presents various scenes, ranging from moments of fear to focused searches for clues, showcasing the cast's enjoyment as they strive to win the variety show. A clip also hints at TXT's Yeonjun's appearance, confirming his guest role after it was announced on December 22 that he would be filling in for a fixed member's vacancy. Moreover, the text, 404 Not Found, heightens anticipation for the secrets that will be uncovered within the apartment.

Advertisement

More about Apartment 404

Directed by Jung Chul Min, known for the successful tvN variety shows Sixth Sense and The Running Man, Apartment 404 is a reality variety program set in an apartment where six residents unravel the truth behind extraordinary events in their living spaces. Based on true stories, each episode will have a unique setting, taking place in different periods and locations. The residents, including Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan, are tasked with investigating mysterious occurrences within the familiar and home-like apartment complex.

The storyline, rooted in actual events and spanning changing years, involves dynamic shifts in time and space, challenging viewers to apply reasoning skills and memories from each era. The participants will navigate through different years in a detective drama that evolves with each episode.

TXT's Yeonjun's surprise participation in the show, filling a regular member's place yet to be disclosed, has generated excitement among fans. The anticipation is high, especially for interactions between Yeonjun and BLACKPINK's Jennie. Apartment 404 is scheduled to premiere on February 15 at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST) on tvN.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: YG Ent. announces BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo won't renew solo contracts for individual pursuits