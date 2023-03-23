BLACKPINK’s Jisoo takes on an edgy look in the newest concept photo for upcoming title track FLOWER

YG Entertainment posted Jisoo's second concept poster on its official social media handles on March 23rd. It is Jisoo who perfectly pulls off a different concept in each teaser and shows off a colorful image. Through this activity, she seems to foretell that only she will unfold her ever-changing charm.

Jisoo will release her first solo album 'ME' at 1 PM KST on March 31st. The title song is 'FLOWER', and the color of Jisoo's music, which has not been seen before, has been announced. In fact, Jisoo's popularity has been proven by objective figures early on. Her solo album 'ME' succeeded in breaking a new record by surpassing 950,000 pre-orders in about two weeks (as of March 20) after pre-orders started on March 6th, becoming the first K-pop female solo artist to become a 'Million Seller'.

Previous teaser:

Previously, YG Entertainment released various teasers. In the video, windows and doors decorated with traditional patterns and hairpins in colorful colors harmonize, and the unique style and beauty of Korea are included, such as the ink painting engraved on the back of Jisoo. Jisoo's visual, painted like a watercolor on a soft red background, is reminiscent of the title song 'FLOWER' of this album. Jisoo matched a flower-shaped accessory with a red color outfit, creating a fascinating atmosphere with minimal and sophisticated styling. Here, Jisoo's dreamy eyes and soft charisma combined to complete a unique aura. The sensuous visuals, as if watching a scene in a movie, further raise the expectations of global fans. Through the teaser content released one after another, Jisoo's colorful charms are unveiled one by one, and interest in the music world to be shown through this album is amplified.

Jisoo’s achievements:

Jisoo's first solo album 'ME' has exceeded 950,000 pre-orders in just two weeks (as of March 20) since pre-orders began on the 6th. 'Me' recorded pre-orders of 510,000 copies in two days and 840,000 copies in a week. Considering that there are about 11 days left until the release date of the album, it is worth looking forward to the title of 'Million Seller' for the first time as a K-pop female solo artist.

