BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s 3.95 million USD worth Beverly Hills house includes 4 bedrooms, lavish fireplace, more; Read here

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is one of the most successful K-pop idols, who is considered an icon in the industry for her commendable contribution to popularizing the Korean music genre. From collaborating with big International names to reaching many accolades, she continues to thrive with multiple ventures transcending music, beauty, fashion, and more.

Most recently, she furthered her portfolio by launching a solo agency called LLOUD, redefining the limit for K-pop idols. So it’s no surprise, she scooped up a home in California which is worth 3.95 million USD (33 crore INR).

In addition, the MONEY singer is scheduled to make her acting debut in Hollywood soon. Hence, many of her fans think this new purchase might be to have a secure nest while she takes on more acting jobs there or partners with other international singers. Others think it might be a holiday home for her.

Though all of these are just speculations at the moment, there are a few things already revealed about her new home by various real estate sources. Let’s have a look at them.

Here's what we know about Lisa's Beverly Hills home's exterior area

The BLACKPINK member's new home is situated in the heart of Beverly Hills, surrounded by scenic vistas of beautiful hills. More specifically, the house is set on the peninsula of Coldwater Canyon, which runs alongside the Santa Monica mountains.

The mansion is a gated compound with 1.3 acres of property in total, allowing Lisa to have a quiet and private stay there. In addition, it is set back from the streets behind high hedges of olive trees and bushes. The home also includes multiple decks and pathways that go up the hillside. The lavish property also comes with rooms for setting up a pool.

Lisa's new home in Beverly Hills reportedly designed with antiquated interior elements

Lisa purchased this house right after a massive renovation. In 2023, the property was bought by a renowned Los Angeles-based real estate agency for almost 2.36 million USD.

Later, they gave it a new spin, transforming it into a huge mansion, which resembles English countryside manors. The house is almost 3387 square feet and it is covered in vines and clay-tiled roofs. It includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, with rooms for other purposes.

The interior delivers an old-world feel, incorporating elements that exhibit a modern rustic vibe. There are two lavish fireplaces ( a river-rock style and a plaster one), iron sconces, stone flooring, vaulted wood ceiling, a wooden terrace on the ground with a pizza oven, and more original designs that make the house so special according to the real estate agency.

Who is Lisa?

Lisa is a Thai K-pop idol, who made her debut in 2016 with BLACKPINK alongside Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé. She quickly shot to global fame, thanks to her unmatched stage presence, dancing, and rapping skills.

In 2023, following individual contract expirations with YG Entertainment, she ventured into a more focused solo career, while still continuing under the said agency exclusively for BLACKPINK activities.

Shortly after, she followed in Jennie’s footsteps, launching her own agency LLOUD, igniting intrigue among the fans for exciting future endeavors. Most recently, a few weeks ago, she along with LLOUD, partnered with RCA Records, a popular American music level known for housing many international A-listers. Thai news itself brought excitement for her new music soon.

In 2021, she made her solo debut with the album LALISA, featuring a title track of the same name and MONEY. Both the songs earned massive success, evidenced by their consistent ranks on prestigious music charts like Billboard, massive album sales, billions of streams on Spotify, and millions of music video views on YouTube.

As anticipation rises for her new music, she is also set to make her acting debut. Earlier this year, she confirmed her appearance in the upcoming season 2 of HBO series The White Lotus.

Fans eagerly await the K-pop icon to display a diverse side of her that will be witnessed for the first time with her Hollywood debut.

