BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Flower, BTS' Jungkook's Seven and more: Top 10 most viewed K-pop MVs on YouTube in 2023

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, BTS' Jungkook, (G)I-DLE, IVE, NewJeans and many more artists gained millions of views on their releases this year. Jisoo's Flower became the most-viewed K-pop music video on YouTube this year. Jungkoo's Seven featuring American rapper Latto took the second place. Here is the list of the top 10 most viewed K-pop music videos of 2023.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Flower

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made her debut as a soloist with the track Flower. The song quickly became an internet sensation and people from around the globe joined in to take part in the viral dance challenge. The song was released on March 31 and was loved by the fans. It was a part of her debut album Me. The music video currently has 451 million views.

BTS' Jungkook's Seven featuring Latto

BTS' Jungkook's Seven featuring Latto was released on July 14. The music video also features the popular South Korean actor Han So Hee. The song became a sensation and the video was appreciated by the audience. The video currently has 320 million views on YouTube and was the second-most-viewed K-pop music video in 2023.

(G)I-DLE's Queencard

(G)I-DLE's Queencard increased the group's popularity even further. The girl group has been releasing hits after hits and has successfully placed themselves in the K-pop industry. The music video of Queencard has 287 million views and was released on May 15. The catchy hook worked in their favour and the song went viral.

IVE's I AM

IVE released After Like and their first studio album I’VE IVE earlier in 2023 which included two lead tracks Kitsch and I AM. The music video for I AM has 201 million views on YouTube. They have made a place for themselves in the K-pop industry and have become global icons for the new generation.

BABYMONSTER's Batter Up

BABYMONSTER made their debut on November 27 and since have set multiple new records for themselves. The group reached a new milestone as the music video for Batter Up garnered millions of view within a short time span. The music video has 171 million views. BATTER UP became the fastest music video by K-pop group to reach 100 million views in 2023 on YouTube.

SEVENTEEN's Super

SEVENTEEN's Super was appreciated by many for its choreography and the gandeour of the music video. The video included numerous back up dancers and complex formations which did not go unnoticed by the audience.The video gained recognition and currently has 168 million views on YouTube becoming the 6th most viewed K-pop music video in 2023.

Stray Kids' S-Class

Stary Kids released S-Class on June 2. Many influencers, dancers and idols took part in the dance challenge. S-Class is the lead single of their album 5-Star. The music video has 167 million views. The video became their 10th to surpass 100 million views.

FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid

FIFTY FIFTY received its massive success with their viral song Cupid. While the song has been trending worldwide, the girl group, their agency ATTRAKT and The Givers have been fighting their legal battles since June. Cupid still reigns on several charts and lists. The music video currently has 158 million views on Youtube.

NewJeans' Super Shy

NewJeans set a new record for themselves as their hit track Super Shy became their fastest one to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify. They are known for their catchy beats which are reminiscent of 90s and 2000s sounds. Super Shy is a part of their second mini album Get Up which has a total of 301,065,169 streams as of October 23. On YouTube, it currently has 145 million views.

BIGBANG's Taeyang's VIBE featuring BTS' Jimin

BTS' Jimin featured in BIGBANG's Taeyang's VIBE. Fans got excited as the idols who are known for their impeccable dancing and vocal skills collaborated and delivered a catchy track. The video has 134 million views on YouTube.

