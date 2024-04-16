BTS’ MONOCHROME Logistics project: From pop-up hints, to new photos and shipment details, here are clues we know so far

BIGHIT MUSIC surprised fans on April 15 with a cryptic teaser captioned, "Didn't you forget something? #BTS #방탄소년단 #MNCR #MNCR_Logistics." Along with the teaser, they shared a link to a mysterious website aimed at helping ARMYs “track their shipment.”

Excited fans visited the website and followed instructions to receive a personalized ticket. However, the details of BTS' new project remain elusive. Some fans speculate it could be a hint for a new OT7 album, while others believe it might be related to a BTS pop-up store or the group's annual Festa. Let’s take a look at some of these clues and theories.

BTS new pop up store

Many fans have speculated that the new website may be related to a brand new pop-up store that BTS is planning to open. This speculation stems from the mention of an address on the website, leading some to believe that BTS could be preparing to launch a new site and store for exclusive merchandise.

New photos and free shipping coupon

Adding to the intrigue, BTS dropped a clue in the form of a "free shipping coupon," enticing fans with exclusive perks. Alongside this teaser, they unveiled striking monochromatic photos of each member, heightening the mystery surrounding the project. The minimalist aesthetic suggests sophistication, leaving fans speculating whether these images hint at a new song or album release, or perhaps a forthcoming merchandise line.

HYYH era hints: BTS 10 year project

Some fans have drawn connections between BTS's latest project, MONOCHROME, and their HYYH series. HYYH, short for Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa or The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, comprises a series of albums by BTS. Notably, on the new monochrome website, when a fan prints a slip, it indicates a manufacturing date of September 2021.

This date ties back to the I Need U music video and trailer, where the number was referenced on one of the coaches. I Need U served as the lead single for The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt. 1, sparking speculation among fans about potential connections between MONOCHROME and the HYYH storyline. There also was an earlier discussion by HYBE about a project related to HYYH for BTS’ 10 anniversary hence this mysterious site could be related to that as well.

Members birthdays and emojis

The numbers on the reference code are related to members' birthdays that too in fanchant order.

If you input special dates like their debut date, Army Day, and the birthdays of the members in the "view invoice number" page using the format yyyy-mm-dd or yy-mm-dd, you'll discover a plethora of adorable surprises in the form of multiple emojis.

The Grammys theory

Some fans speculate that the entire BTS Grammy 2022 performance, which included Jin's portrayal as a hacker, the members' MONOCHROME outfits, and the imagery reminiscent of the Youth era, could potentially be significant spoilers hinting at this future project’s themes.

OT7 album

Some BTS fans are speculating that the boy band could be preparing to release new music as a group of seven. While BTS members have released solo music in the past, group activities were limited before their military enlistment. Fans believe that Monochrome could potentially be the title track of the upcoming album.

The speculation is fueled by the observation of seven thin bars, suggesting seven solo songs (one for each member), along with two thick bars, indicating two group songs on the album. This would total ten songs when combined with Monochrome.

Pre-enlistment hints

ARMYs have stumbled upon a potential spoiler from RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V's final Weverse live session before enlisting in December 2023. During the session, V hinted at an upcoming project, describing it as a "gift bundle" that they had prepared extensively. Jungkook further teased fans by suggesting that more content would continue to be released.

Jimin's cryptic comment, "When it seems like the end of the bundle is nearing, Jin Hyung will be out," has piqued curiosity regarding the project's timeline and Jin's potential involvement. ARMYs are eagerly analyzing these hints, eagerly awaiting the revelation of BTS' latest venture.

Festa and older concerts

One intriguing fan theory suggests that the MONOCHROME project could be a pre-recorded offline or online concert. The full date of manufacturing and the shipment date of the project is September 28, 2021. Interestingly, on that same date, BTS announced Permission To Dance on Stage, leading fans to speculate about the possibility of a concert.

Furthermore, BTS' anniversary is approaching, and traditionally, the group celebrates with an event called Festa. Festa typically includes the release of new music, commemorative portraits of BTS, special live broadcasts, and more. Some fans speculate that the MONOCHROME project may be related to Festa 2024, with a potential release date of June 13, which marks BTS' anniversary.

Nostalgic throwback release

It's possible that the new website launched by BTS serves as a platform for fans and visitors to reminisce on past memories shared by BTS and ARMY together. The recommendations for songs, Run BTS episodes, and other content could be aimed at providing a nostalgic experience for fans.

Moreover, the description of the Memory Cloud that will be shipped to ARMYs suggests that it represents the collective memories built by both ARMY and BTS. These memories shine brightly even when they are apart, and when they come together, they form beautiful and sweet clouds compiled on top of one another, symbolizing the strong bond between BTS and their fans.

