BLACKPINK's Lisa unveils the unheard side of South Korea's idol culture in France's first K-pop novel; Details

In a unique convergence of K-pop and French literature, Blackpink's Lisa takes center stage in France's inaugural novel exploring the backstage realm of K-pop. Authored by JDufresneLamy, the novel delves into Lisa's life, globally renowned not only in music but also honored at a state level in France.

Penned by the young French author JDufresneLamy, the novel promises readers an intimate glimpse into the life of a K-pop idol. Backed by a prestigious publishing house renowned for its acclaimed works, including biographies of Steve Jobs and the bestselling thriller The Da Vinci Code, the novel anticipates considerable success and impact.

Lisa's prominence in France was recently underscored at the Yellow Peace Gala held at Paris's Accor Arena, where she mesmerized the audience with solo performances. The event, chaired by Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France, showcased Lisa alongside esteemed artists such as Stray Kids, Maroon 5, ASAP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, accentuating her charm and influence in the country.

The forthcoming novel not only celebrates Lisa's global appeal but also signifies the deepening cultural exchange between France and the K-pop realm. As Lisa embarks on international endeavors following BALCKPINK’s full-group concert, fans and literary enthusiasts eagerly await the translation of her captivating narrative onto the pages of this novel.

More details about Lisa’s recent engagements

BLACKPINK's Lisa, the Thai rapper, secured her eighth Guinness World Record in September 2023 for Money, the first solo K-pop track to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Celebrating this milestone, she appeared on Spotify's Billions Club series, receiving a plaque in Paris and displaying her culinary talents.

Lisa, alongside her BLACKPINK groupmates, was honored as an Honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III on November 22, 2023, at Buckingham Palace, attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In December 2023, Lisa and BLACKPINK renewed group contracts but opted not to pursue individual contracts with YG Entertainment. Her latest performance of SG at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event in Paris on January 26, 2024, alongside DJ Snake, showcased a medley of her solo hits Lalisa and Money with the Orchestre Lamoureux, reaffirming her global influence.

