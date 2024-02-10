CEO Jisoo coming soon? BLACKPINK member's stylist's post fuels BLISSOO rumors

BLACKPINK's Jisoo sparks CEO speculation with her stylist's cryptic "BLISSOO" post. Amidst members not renewing solo contracts with YG Entertainment, netizens ponder her next move. Jennie and Lisa's company ventures add to the anticipation of BLACKPINK's future.

Jisoo’s stylist drops new hint at BLISSOO

Following the news of the BLACKPINK members not renewing their solo contracts with YG Entertainment, fans have been curious about their next career moves as Jennie and Lisa surprised everyone by announcing their own companies, ODD ATELIER and LLOUD, respectively.

On February 9, Jisoo's stylist shared stunning photos of the idol from a Cartier event in Paris. While the images captivated fans, it was the caption that caught their attention. The stylist referred to Jisoo as ‘Princess Cartier’ and included the phrase "블리수" (BLISOO), which many interpreted as a potential name for Jisoo's future company.

Netizens quickly picked up on the hint, sparking discussions about the possibility of Jisoo joining Jennie and Lisa as a CEO. The prospect of BLISOO becoming a reality excited fans, who couldn't help but speculate on what Jisoo's venture might entail.

Earlier in January reports surfaced suggesting Jisoo is set to manage her solo activities under her older brother's company, BIOMOM’s subsidiary BLISSOO. The recruitment notice for the same, hinted at Jisoo's involvement, fostering anticipation for her family-managed solo journey.

Advertisement

While it's uncertain whether BLISOO will indeed materialize, fans believe that the stylist's choice of words is too significant to be dismissed as mere coincidence. As anticipation grows, BLINKs eagerly await further developments in Jisoo's career journey.

More details about BLACKPINK members’ solo ventures

In a significant move, BLACKPINK members have embarked on diverse paths for their individual endeavors. Following the announcement of the group's commitment to collective promotions under YG Entertainment, both Jennie and Lisa unveiled their solo ventures. Jennie introduced her label, OA (ODD ATELIER), while Lisa launched LLOUD, expressing excitement for her new platform in music and entertainment.

While specific plans for Rosé's individual activities in 2024 are undisclosed, her recent enjoyment at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Japan adds to the members' diverse pursuits. As BLACKPINK members carve their unique paths, fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding chapters in their individual careers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What is BLISSOO? BLACKPINK's Jisoo likely to join her brother's company BIOMOM for solo activities: Report