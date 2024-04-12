BLACKPINK's Lisa sends fans into frenzy dropping hints of possible Coachella 2024 attendance

BLACKPINK's Lisa has stirred excitement among fans with her recent social media activity, hinting at a potential appearance at Coachella 2024. Adding to the excitement, Lisa confirmed on April 11 that she has signed a deal with RCA Records.

Lisa’s social media hints at her potential attendance at Coachella 2024

On April 11, Lisa, the esteemed member of BLACKPINK, made waves in the music industry by announcing her signing with the renowned American record label, RCA Records, under her personal label LLOUD.

Following this monumental announcement, on April 12, she delighted her loyal fanbase, BLINKs, with a sneak peek into her warm welcome at RCA Records. Lisa shared glimpses of her experience on her Instagram stories, revealing a heartfelt welcome note and a captivating image of herself posing next to her billboard.

What has stirred considerable excitement among fans is the intriguing hint dropped in the handwritten note. The note included a line that read, "made just for you to keep you warm in the desert this weekend!"

This cryptic message has sparked speculation that Lisa might be gearing up to attend the highly anticipated annual music festival, Coachella 2024, scheduled to commence on April 13.

More details about Lisa’s latest activities

Born as Pranpriya Manobal in Buri Ram, Thailand, Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, is a multi-talented artist revered for her rap skills, mesmerizing vocals, and captivating dance moves. As the only Thai member of BLACKPINK, she made her mark in the highly competitive K-pop industry.

Lisa's journey to stardom began at a young age, fueled by her passion for dance, which led her to excel in numerous competitions. Catching the eye of YG Entertainment, she became the first non-Korean member to debut with BLACKPINK in 2016.

In 2021, Lisa embarked on a successful solo career with her debut single album LALISA, showcasing her versatility as an artist. She made history in the fashion world by gracing major fashion shows and breaking barriers for female K-pop idols.

Continuing to trailblaze, Lisa expanded her horizons by venturing into artist management, establishing her own company, LLOUD, in 2024. With her recent signing with RCA Records, Lisa's solo endeavors are poised to reach new heights while she continues to shine as a prominent figure in BLACKPINK's group activities under YG Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Lisa: From Attention, Intentions to Tomboy; 5 must-watch dance performances by BLACKPINK member