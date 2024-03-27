Happy Birthday Lisa: From Attention, Intentions to Tomboy; 5 must-watch dance performances by BLACKPINK member

Celebrate the evolution of Lisa, the dynamic force from BLACKPINK, with these electrifying dance performances. From her Tomboy charm to her fierce Intentions and undeniable stage presence, Lisa's journey unfolds through five must-watch showcases. Join us as we delve into her captivating world of music, movement, and mastery on her 27th birthday.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns 27

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, is an indomitable force in the world of K-pop, revered for her multifaceted talents as a rapper, singer, dancer, and actress. As a prominent member of the globally acclaimed girl group BLACKPINK, Lisa has left an indelible mark on the industry since the group's debut under YG Entertainment in August 2016. Her journey from humble beginnings in Buriram Province, Thailand, to becoming a chart-topping sensation is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional artistry.

Lisa's solo debut with the single album LALISA in September 2021 catapulted her to unprecedented heights of success. Setting records left and right, she became the first female artist in South Korea to sell over 736,000 copies of an album in its debut week. The accompanying music video shattered records on YouTube, cementing her status as a global icon.

Advertisement

Her subsequent release, MONEY, further solidified her position as a powerhouse soloist, topping charts worldwide and garnering acclaim for its infectious beats and captivating choreography. Lisa's impact transcends borders, with her songs accumulating billions of streams on platforms like Spotify, making her a trailblazer in the realm of K-pop.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Lisa's influence extends to the realms of fashion, culture, and philanthropy. She has graced prestigious events and received accolades for her contributions to spreading Thai culture globally. Lisa's versatility and charisma have earned her a legion of devoted fans worldwide, propelling her to the forefront of the entertainment industry.

As she embarks on new endeavors, including her acting debut in season three of the HBO series The White Lotus, Lisa continues to redefine the boundaries of success and inspire generations with her unparalleled talent and unwavering determination. With her boundless creativity and magnetic stage presence, she remains an unstoppable force.

Here are top 5 dance performances by BLACKPINK’s Lisa that are must-watch

1. In the Name of Love X Attention

In March 2022, Lisa's captivating performance of In the Name of Love by Bebe Rexha and Martin Garrix, seamlessly blended with Attention by Charlie Puth, showcased her remarkable versatility and stage presence. With her mesmerizing dance moves, Lisa captivated audiences on the Chinese survival show Youth With Youth, leaving a lasting impression with her dynamic rendition of these chart-topping hits.

2. Intentions

Lisa's rendition of Intentions by Justin Bieber on the Chinese survival show Youth With Youth in 2021 was a mesmerizing display of talent and charisma. Dressed impeccably in red shorts, a crop top, a black bomber jacket, and white sneakers, Lisa exuded confidence and style. Her killer dance moves perfectly complemented the upbeat rhythm of the song, captivating fans with her flawless performance. With her magnetic stage presence and infectious energy, Lisa once again proved why she is a powerhouse performer and a beloved member of BLACKPINK.

3. Mushroom Chocolate

Lisa's mesmerizing dance performance to Mushroom Chocolate by Music by QUIN, 6LACK, choreographed by Cheshir Ha and filmed by Anthony King, showcased her unparalleled talent and grace. Dressed in sleek black shorts, a white top, and thigh-high stiletto boots, Lisa exuded effortless elegance as she seamlessly moved to the rhythm. Her movements, fluid and precise, seemed to flow like water, captivating fans with every step. With her impeccable technique and magnetic stage presence, Lisa once again proved why she is celebrated as one of the most captivating performers in the industry, leaving fans in awe of her mesmerizing artistry.

Advertisement

4. Swalla X Senorita

Lisa's solo stages during the In Your Area Tour 2019 were electrifying showcases of her immense talent and captivating stage presence. With dynamic choreographies set to popular hits, Lisa wowed audiences with her breathtaking performances. From the sultry moves of Take Me by Miso to the infectious energy of Swalla by Jason Derulo featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, and the sensual vibe of Senorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Lisa's performances were a highlight of the tour. Her impeccable dance skills and magnetic charisma left fans in awe, solidifying her status as a true superstar.

5. Tomboy

In February 2021, dropped another dance performance titled LILI’s FILM (The Movie) on her official YouTube Handle. Her mesmerizing dance performance in the video showcased her extraordinary talent and artistry. Directed and choreographed by the renowned Cheshir Ha, with Anthony King behind the camera, the film highlighted Lisa's prowess as a dancer. Accompanied by dancers Bada Lee, Monroe Lee, and Dazzle Kim, Lisa's movements were precise and emotive, perfectly complementing the music of Destiny Rogers' Tomboy.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is BLACKPINK's Lisa working on collaboration with Grammy winner Tyla? Water crooner drops hint