BLACKPINK's Rosé shares sneak peek of new solo track Vampirehollie; seeks input from fans for solo fandom name

BLACKPINK's Rosé delighted fans by giving her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming solo song on February 11, 2024. Marking her birthday, the K-pop star pleasantly surprised her followers with a 20-second preview of her unreleased track Vampirehollie on her freshly launched Instagram channel. Additionally, she sought suggestions for her solo fandom name in the same post.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé shares solo track snippet; asks for fan suggestions

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently sparked joy among fans with her latest Instagram broadcast, where she unveiled a snippet of a new self-written song on her birthday. This exciting update marks the idol's first public tease of her upcoming solo projects since her contract termination with YG Entertainment in December 2023.

This year, Rosé marked her 27th birthday by sharing a huge announcement with her fans, the BLINKs. She revealed the exciting news of her upcoming solo single, Vampirehollie, through her newly launched Instagram broadcasting channel, which opened on her special day. Rosé conveyed her heartfelt messages in both English and Korean, expressing gratitude to the BLINKs for their birthday wishes.

For now, titled Vampirehollie, the song stands as a heartfelt gift to her fans, a track she's been diligently crafting since last year. Beyond her musical pursuits, Rosé is actively engaging with her fans to establish a unique community for her solo endeavors. She mentioned she's currently “reading through the fans’ suggestions” for the new solo fandom name, heightening anticipation for her forthcoming updates.

Advertisement

In the English message she wrote “Hi everyone this is Rosiee ♡ First of all thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I love you all so so so much. I know I’ve been away for a minute, but I’ve been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about. I cannot wait for you all to hear everything!! But since it’s my birthday, as I occasionally do on this day, I’m gonna give u a small gift. That’s 20 seconds of a song I’ve (for now) called Vampirehollie…!!!! I can’t believe I just did that!!!!!! But now it’s time for you to give me a gift in return. Give me a fandom name please ♡”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s recent activities

Since departing from YG Entertainment in December 2023, the members of BLACKPINK have been immersed in their solo pursuits. Jennie and Lisa have launched their own independent labels, while Jisoo is reportedly set to join her brother's company. Amidst this flurry of activity, fans have eagerly awaited news about Rosé's solo career direction.

Thus far, Rosé has neither announced signing with another artist management company nor confirmed establishing her independent label. Consequently, fans were thrilled to receive a surprise "gift" from Rosé, signaling the onset of her solo era. The 20-second snippet offered a glimpse into the song's genre, revealing a ballad with a melancholic composition and English lyrics.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé sings along to Taylor Swift’s All Too Well, tears up during The Eras tour in Tokyo