Happy Birthday Rosé: Top 5 covers by BLACKPINK member; Until I Found You, Viva La Vida and more

BLACKPINK's Rosé cuts the cake on February 11. She has not only mesmerized fans with her amazing vocals, but she has also made an impact as a fashion influencer. The idol is an all-rounder who lacks nothing from good looks to performance skills and talent. Over the years she has delighted audiences with her phenomenal singing. Here is a list of her top 5 covers.

BLACKPINK's Rosé's top 5 covers

Until I Found You

Last year on her birthday, BLACKPINK's Rosé released the cover of the hit track Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez and Em Beihold. Fans thanked her for giving them a gift on her own birthday. Her sweet voice and mesmerizing melody enchanted the audience as they commented on her talent. Some even pointed out how her voice matched the nostalgia factor of the song. A fan wrote that they never get tired of hearing her voice.

Viva La Vida

On February 10, 2022, Rosé released the cover of Coldplay's track Viva La Vida to mark her 25th birthday. She had posted the video on her personal YouTube channel Rosesarerosie on which she often posts songs. Her rendition of the classic hit left the fans in absolute awe. Many fans expressed their wish to hear more covers sung by the artist.

Don't Look Back in Anger

Don't Look Back in Anger is a classic by the band Oasis which Rosé cover as a celebration to mark her birthday on February 11, 2022. The 1996 song became popular in the 90s and remained the the fans' hearts for times to come. Its catchy tune is hard to forget even by the new generation. Fans appreciated that Rosé was the one giving them gifts for her birthday.

If I Ain't Got You

BLACKPINK's Rosé, SHINee's Onew and AKMU's Lee Suhyun took part in Sea of Hope and released multiple covers of famous songs one of which was Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You. Rosé got special appreciation from the fans for the uniqueness of her voice and her ability to sing a high note. Many called it addictive and said that they could hear it over and over again.

Lucky

On the same show, Rosé and Onew collaborated for their duet on Lucky by Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat. Once again they displayed their immense talent and proved why they are the legends of the K-pop industry. Onew got a lot of love for this cover with the BLACKPINK member. Fans also mentioned in the comment how IU had talked about the two idol's vocal skills.

More about Rosé

Rosé is the vocalist of the mega group BLACKPINK. She was born on February 11, 1997, in New Zealand. She was raised in Australia and she eventually settled in South Korea when she joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2012. After four years of rigorous training, she made her debut in 2016 as a part of BLACKPINK with the rest of the members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The group quickly rose to fame with their debut track BOOMBAYAH. They have released several hits like How You Like That That, Pink Venom and more.

She made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with the album R which included the tracks On the Ground and Gone. With this release, she entered several charts as a solo artist.

Moreover, Rosé is also a fashion icon. She is the brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent. In 2021, she also became the first female K-pop idol to attend the Met Gala. She is also the face of the luxury jewellery brand Tiffany. Rosé also attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Rosé gave a powerful speech on mental health on November 17 at the 2023 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Week. She was invited to make a statement for the US First Lady Jill Biden‘s APEC Mental Health Talk segment.

As of December 2023, Rosé has renewed her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's group activities. It is yet to be confirmed what steps will she be taking for her solo activities.

