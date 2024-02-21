Robert Pattinson Starrer Mickey 17 Delayed To 2025: All We Know So Far

Warner Bros. has found a new release date for Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson‘s highly-anticipated collaboration, Mickey 17. The sci-fi movie will now release on January 31, 2025, after Warner Bros. undated the movie from its scheduled March 29, 2024, release date and bumped Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire up two weeks, to take its place. When the move was announced last month, sources told Variety that the decision was made to allow more time to finish the project, which had been affected due to last year’s strikes and other various production shifts.

Mickey 17 has been delayed

The January 2025 release date for Mickey 17 allows it to open in IMAX, a rare opportunity due to previous commitments, and coincides with the international Lunar New Year, a significant movie event.

January also tends to be a box office dead zone, without many new releases and many of the bigger hits carrying over from strong late December debuts. Thus, a long-awaited movie like Mickey 17 might benefit from pent-up demand, especially as this corridor of the release calendar has been successful for recent hits like M3GAN, Bad Boys for Life, the Scream reboot and Split.

As far as the film’s current competition goes, the movie opens in a window between Paddington in Peru, whichreleases on U.S. theaters on January 17, and Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, which is slated to open two weeks later on February 14.

Mickey 17 is Bong Joon Ho's first feature since Parasite, the highest-grossing Korean film and the first non-English language movie to win an Oscar. Produced by Bong's company Offscreen, the film features Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures.

The film, adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, is a high-concept cerebral thriller. Robert Pattinson stars as an expendable on a human expedition to colonize an ice planet, refusing to let his replacement clone take his place. The star-studded cast includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

More about the movie, Mickey 17

Mickey 17 is an film adaption of the novel Mickey7. Mickey7 is a 2022 science fiction book by Edward Ashton. The story follows a space explorer, Mickey Barnes, aka Mickey7, as he is on his seventh cloned iteration, surviving on a beachhead installation on an alien world. A sequel, Antimatter Blues, was released in March 2023.

Mickey7 is an expendable space traveler sent on a near-certain-death mission to colonize the ice world Niflheim. When one Mickey dies, another is cloned in his place with most of his memories intact, effectively rendering him immortal.

Mickey 17 is a loose adaptation of Edward Ashton's Mickey7 novel, with the title changed by Bong Joon-ho. It could be a sequel rather than a step-by-step adaptation. The reasons behind the title change are unknown, but the synopsis for Edward Ashton's source material, Mickey7 is as follows;

"Dying isn’t any fun…but at least it’s a living. Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein. Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7. That is, if he can just keep from dying for good."

