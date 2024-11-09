Box Office: Amaran outgrosses Vettaiyan; Crosses Rs 100 crore in 10 days in Tamil Nadu

Amaran, which hit the screens on October 31, is raking in big money at the box office. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, it is expected to become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film this year. The biopic of the late Indian Army officer Major Mukund is also the biggest winner of Diwali 2024. Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the biographical war drama has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the Kollywood box office.

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Amaran Crosses Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu; Worldwide Collection To Touch Rs 200 Crore

Amaran has crossed Rs 100 crore at the time of this article, that is on day 10 in Tamil Nadu. As far as the global earnings are concerned, the war drama has also entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide.

The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer collected Rs 89 crore in the first week of its release. On the second Friday, the recently released movie minted Rs 5.50 crore, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 94.50 crore in nine days.

Amaran Surpasses Vettaiyan's Collection in Tamil Nadu

With its Rs 100 crore earnings in 10 days, Amaran has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Vettaiyan in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth's film earned Rs 95 crore at the box office in the state.

The pre-sales for Amaran on its second Saturday were almost double of what Vettaiyan collected through the day, indicating the difference in audience reception for both the movies.

All about Amaran

The lifetime box office collection of Amaran will be double that of Sivakarthikeyan's previous biggest hit, Don, which was released in 2022. While it is expected to clinch the second spot in the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide, The Greatest of All Time will remain on top.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran is based on the life of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan Ashok Chakra. It features Sai Pallavi as Sivakarthikeyan’s on-screen wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film also stars Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora. The action-war drama clashed with Lucky Baskhar, Bloody Beggar, and KA on Diwali.

Amaran is the adaptation of the book series, India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes.

Amaran In Theatres Now

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

