Amaran Worldwide Box Office Collection Extended Week 1: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's movie continues to RULE HEARTS; collects Rs 186 crore

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is in no mood to slow down at the box office anytime soon. The Tamil biopic war action movie is doing extremely well globally.

Amaran Roars With Excellent Hold; Hits Rs 91 Crore In Tamil Nadu

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the biographical action drama continues to rule over hearts with an excellent trend at the ticket window, domestically and internationally.

In Tamil Nadu, Amaran grossed over Rs 4.75 crore on Day 8, taking its total cume to Rs 91 crore in its extended first week of 8 days. Of which, it collected Rs 65.25 crore in its opening weekend itself while adding Rs 25.75 crore to the final tally in the weekdays. With the pace at which Amaran is trending at the Kollywood box office, it is set to surpass the lifetime gross collection of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan in a couple of days while soaring into the Rs 100 crore club.

The movie is also holding up well in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka where it raked in over Rs 35 crore in the extended first week.

Amaran Performing Extremely Well Overseas; Pasts Rs 186 Crore Globally

Besides its tremendous performance on its home turf, Amaran is doing extremely well in the international markets. The movie has grossed around Rs 95 crore outside Tamil Nadu, including other domestic markets and overseas. After 8 days of release, Amaran's worldwide gross collection stands at a staggering Rs 186 crore.

Advertisement

The movie is expected to surpass the magical Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. Moreover, its trend suggests the possibility of hitting Rs 250 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run globally.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Amaran In Tamil Nadu Are As Follows:

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections 1 Rs 16 crore 2 Rs 15.50 crore 3 Rs 16.75 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 8.25 crore 6 Rs 6.75 crore 7 Rs 5.50 crore 8 Rs 4.75 crore (estimate) Total Rs 91 crore in 8 days in Tamil Nadu

Watch Amaran Trailer:

About Amaran

Amaran focuses on the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan of the 44th Rashtriya Rifle regiment in the Indian Army who was martyred in a counter-terrorism operation. The film takes us on a thrilling and dramatic tale of the man from his early years as narrated by his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The movie not only takes us along the life of the soldier but also the emotions that led to his decision and how it has affected his loved ones, setting up a befitting tribute to the Major and the Indian army.

Amaran In Theatres Now

Advertisement

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Amaran Week 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-drama grosses a STAGGERING Rs 91 crore