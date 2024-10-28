Vettaiyan Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Rajinikanth's cop action-drama set to end it's theatrical run at Rs 230 crore

Vettaiyan, starring Rajnikanth in the lead role along with an ensemble star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others, is in its final legs now. The TJ Gnanavel-directed cop action-drama is set to end its theatrical run at Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Vettaiyan Grosses Rs 95 Crore In Tamil Nadu, Ending Its Global Run At Rs 230 Crore

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan saw an underwhelming theatrical run at the box office, given the superstardom of Rajinikanth. The movie registered its best performance in the 4-days extended opening weekend where it grossed around Rs 183 crore at the worldwide box office. However, it couldn't see any growth after the first Monday drop.

The Rajinikanth starrer earned Rs 95 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is the 2nd best figure at the Kollywood box office this year after The GOAT. Vettaiyan didn't do well outside its home where it could gross around Rs 56.50 crore. The total India cume of Vettaiyan has reached to Rs 151.50 at the worldwide box office.

The movie fared poorly in the international markets, grossing around Rs 78.50 crore. The cop actioner is now heading for a finish around Rs 230 crore globally, emerging a below average performer at the box office.

Vettaiyan Met With Mixed Word-Of-Mouth; Ending Theatrical Run On A Disappointing Note

Vettaiyan is not a usual Rajinikanth movie which caters to his fans only with massy and hero-elevation sequences. It is more a story-oriented movie with a strong message. Though, the idea didn't sit well with the audience and it opened to mixed word-of-mouth.

The mixed reception curtailed its business and sailed its ship to an unfavourable end. Considering the rights and starcast, Vettaiyan is a flop.

Watch the Vettaiyan Trailer

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

