Biggest Diwali 2024 Winners At Indian Box Office In Terms Of Potential Realised: Amaran tops, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Lucky Baskhar, KA, Singham Again and Bagheera

Diwali 2024 has been great for the exhibitors across the country, though they did have to make a few difficult and uncomfortable choices to accomodate all the films. Kollywood had Amaran, Bloody Beggar and Brother while Bollywood had Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Sandalwood had Bagheera while Tollywood had Lucky Baskhar (starring Mollywood superstar Dulquer Salmaan) and KA. The biggest winner of the Diwali 2024 season is undoubtedly Siva Karthikeyan's war-actioner Amaran, which is holding steadily after a triumphant weekend and looks to do close to Rs 250 crore worldwide in the full run.

Amaran Is The Biggest Winner Of Diwali 2024

Amaran released in theatres on 31st October, amidst a lot of hoopla. The movie lived up to the hype and is on course to become the second highest grossing Tamil film of 2024, only behind The GOAT. It faced capacity issues over the weekend and if not for that, it could have collected atleast 15 percent more. The global collections are swiftly moving towards Rs 200 crore and it is possible that it can get to Rs 250 crore too. The film's final collections will be close to double of Sivakarthikeyan's previous biggest hit. The verdict is that it is a big blockbuster.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is A Resounding Hit; On Course For Rs 300 Crore Global

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 franchise. Despite clashing with an able film like Singham Again, it is doing exceedingly well at the box office. Seeing the movie's daily hold, it is a forgone conclusion that it will cross Rs 200 crore net in India. The global collections are expected to cross Rs 300 crore. The mark-up from the collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is clearly visible. It is a sureshot hit and it can eventually emerge a super-hit too.

Advertisement

Lucky Baskhar Aims For Rs 100 Crore Plus Global Finish

Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar with a Mollywood superstar Dulquer Salmaan as the lead is doing very fine business across the globe. The first week of the movie will be over Rs 60 crore and in the full run, it will have grossed over Rs 100 crore. All the movie required was Rs 65 crore worldwide to breakeven. With the projections of a Rs 100 crore plus closing, it is a superhit.

KA Is Very Well Received Locally

Kiran Abbavaram suspense-drama has done very well at the box office so far. The film's rights were valued at around Rs 10 crore and it managed to match it in the extended first weekend itself. The movie is holding nicely over the weekdays. With a final gross expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore, KA is a super-hit.

Singham Again Sets Cash Registers Ringing

Singham Again is likely to have the highest gross collections worldwide among competing Diwali 2024 releases. A Rs 300 crore worldwide for the cop-actioner directed by Rohit Shetty is locked. The clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has not helped it much. If not for the clash, the collections would be higher and it could be on course to being a clean hit. Now, with the collections slowing down, it will be difficult for the movie to get a clean verdict. Regardless, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are back after their respective theatrical debacles Cirkus and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Advertisement

Bagheera Does Very Well For Itself After A Slow Start

Sandalwood's Bagheera opened to low numbers. The positive word of mouth resulted in the film growing at the box office each day. With the movie holding steadily over the weekdays, it is a certified hit. After Martin not doing too well in theatres, the Kannada Industry is back in form with the vigilante-thriller.

Brother, Bloody Beggar Flop

Other releases across India like Brother and Bloody Beggar didn't do well after taking decent initials. They will settle for a below-average to flop verdict. It rarely happens that India sees as many as 6 well-performing films running in theatres at the same time.

Diwali 2024 Releases Continue To Play In Theatres

Which is your favourite film from the Diwali 2024 releases and why? Let us know. All the abovementioned films can be watched in theatres now.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 emerges 6th CLEAN HIT for Kartik Aaryan; Makes its way to the Rs 200 crore net India club