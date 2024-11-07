Amaran Week 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-drama grosses a STAGGERING Rs 91 crore

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran was released on October 31, 2024. The biographical action war film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Sivakarthikeyan is playing the lead role of Major Mukund Varadarajan, the late Indian army officer. Sai Pallavi is cast as his on-screen wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The recently released Tamil movie has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Within its first week, Amaran has collected Rs 91 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Amaran Goes Strong in Tamil Nadu; Collects Rs 91 Crore In 1st Week

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's film Amaran enjoyed an exceptional Diwali weekend. On the weekdays, it is continuing to win the hearts of the audience. Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial grossed Rs 91 crore in the extended first week in Tamil Nadu. It opened to Rs 16 crore on the first day and maintained collections in the same range over the extended weekend. It faced capacity issues, without which it would have have collected around 15 percent more over the weekend.

Amaran is all set to become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 after Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). In the remainder of the year, there is only Kanguva which holds potential to match or better Amaran.

The Day Wise Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Of Amaran Are As Follows

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections 1 Rs 16 crore 2 Rs 15.50 crore 3 Rs 16.75 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 8.25 crore 6 Rs 6.75 crore 7 Rs 5.50 crore 8 Rs 4.75 crore (estimate) Total Rs 91 crore in 8 days in Tamil Nadu

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF AMARAN:

Not just in Tamil Nadu, Amaran is doing exceptionally in the rest of India as well as internationally. The global box office collections of the war drama are inching towards Rs 200 crore and are expected to cross Rs 250 crore eventually.

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's film is expecting a historic second weekend and it may even gross Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu if it sees the kind of reception that it is likely to see over the second weekend. Notably, only a handful of films have achieved this milestone.

Despite facing capacity issues over the weekend, Amaran has become the biggest winner of Diwali this year.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

