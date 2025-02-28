Box Office: Bollywood’s Top 5 Highest grossing female centric movies of all time

Over the years, Bollywood has come up with an uncountable number of films based on women empowerment through different captivating stories like Mary Kom, Thappad, Gangubai, etc., each one from a new genre and theme. Today, let’s see which of these films have gotten the biggest success at the box office. Following are the top 5 highest grossing female centric films of all time in Bollywood:

1. The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is a 2023 drama film directed by Sudipto Sen. The film features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani as the four leading ladies. The film portrayed forced conversion of hindu women in the garb of love, the film was successful in touching the emotions lying in the audience’s hearts. It became the highest grossing female centric Hindi film by collecting Rs 220.75 crores total India nett at the box office.

2. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

The Kangana Ranaut blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Returns featured her in a double role alongside R. Madhavan, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film released in 2015 as the sequel to the hit Tanu Weds Manu. The film ended its run with a nett collection of Rs 148.75 crores.

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi

The iconic Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead was released in 2022. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed biopic touched a unique topic of the life of prostitutes in India and became a box office hit with an India nett collection of Rs 126.25 crores.

4. Raazi

Raazi is an iconic film which became the first ever solo blockbuster of Alia Bhatt’s career. Alia Bhatt played an Indian spy living in Pakistan in this 2018 spy thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film was a fortunate superhit at the Indian box office, collecting a nett of Rs 122.50 crores.

5. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Another Kangana Ranaut starrer in this list is Manikarnika, securing the 5th position. The film was the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut alongside director Krish. The film was met with excitement to see Kangana Ranaut as the Jhansi ki Rani but failed to become big at the box office due to mixed reviews on its release. The film got an average verdict and collected Rs 90.75 crores.

Top 5 highest grossing female centric Bollywood films:

S. No Movie India Nett 1 The Kerala Story Rs 220.75 crores 2 Tanu Weds Manu Returns Rs 148.75 crores 3 Gangubai Kathiawadi Rs 126.25 crores 4 Raazi Rs 122.50 crores 5 Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi Rs 90.75 crores

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.