Raid 2 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn’s thriller set for SOLID start, sells 30,000 tickets in top national chains with 1 day in hand

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, is all set to disrupt the box office from May 1st onwards. The much-awaited sequel has a strong buzz among the masses and has chances to score big at the box office. The movie has recorded a good momentum in its advance booking.

Advertisement

Raid 2 sells 30,000 tickets in the top three national chains for Day 1

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 sold around 30,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. With one day still in hand, the movie has a chance to see a significant surge in pre-sales tomorrow and close its advance booking somewhere around 55,000 to 60,000 admissions.

This is a pretty good indication for Raid 2. The movie has a nostalgia factor and brand value. Moreover, the teaser and trailer did the trick and excited the audience about the sequel. The Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to see a solid number of walk-ins and spot bookings as its opening day coincides with Labor Day (Holiday).

Based on trends and advance bookings, Raid 2 is expected to open in the range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore net in India. If the content clicks with the masses, the movie will see an instant boost in its collections.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the 2018-released Raid was a Hit at the box office. Mounted on a budget of Rs 72 crore, the movie raked in over Rs 98 crore net plus at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see whether the sequel ends up doubling down on the box office collections of its original part or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: HIT 3 Box Office: Nani's action thriller set for strong North America opening, secures USD 300K pre-sales with 1 day to go for release