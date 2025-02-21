Box Office: Like Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, 5 movies of brave Indian warriors that deserve to be made

Chhaava, which hit the screens on February 14, 2025, has become the talk of the town. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film takes us back to the history when Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was leading the Maratha empire from 1681 to 1689. It has been celebrated across the nation, mainly Maharashtra, with many audiences leaving theaters teary-eyed. Such brave stories are needed to be told in the Indian cinema. There are still many Indian warriors who deserve their movies to be made.

5 Brave Indian Warriors Audiences Deserve Their Movies On

1. Maharana Pratap

Maharana Pratap (also known as Pratap Singh I) was a Rajput ruler from Mewar, Rajasthan. The king ruled from 1572 until his demise in 1597. Maharana Pratap fought against the Mughal Empire during the 1576 Battle of Haldighati. A movie that can chronicles his bravery would be a great option.

2. Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj

Born to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj ruled the Maratha empire from 1708 to Rs 1749. He was imprisoned and held captive by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at the Siege of Raigad. Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj was later released after Aurangzeb's death. His victory against Tarabai in the Battle of Khed led to him being crowned as Chhatrapati.

3. Balaji Baji Rao

Also referred to as Nana Saheb I, Balaji Baji Rao was the eighth Peshwa of the Maratha empire. He was the son of Peshwa Bajirao I. Balaji Baji Rao was appointed as Peshwa in 1740 after the death of his father. He ruled the empire until his death in 1761.

4. Tatya Tope

Tatya Tope, the freedom fighter fought along with Maratha Peshwa Nana Saheb during the Indian freedom struggle. Tope is remembered for his role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857 against the British East India Company. He along with Peshwa Nana Saheb led the Indian forces in the Siege of Cawnpore (now Kanpur) during the 1857 revolt.

5. Rajaram I

Rajaram I was the second son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was appointed as the third Chhatrapati of the Maratha Kingdom. Rajaram I ruled the Maratha empire from 1689 until his death in 1700.

Before Chhaava, we have previously watched historical movies based on Indian warriors like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Asoka, Panipat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and more.