Chhaava Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's film continues its ROARING journey; remains unaffected with Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Chhaava has taken the box office by storm in just a week of its release. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner based on Marathi novel, Chava, remains unstoppable while continuing its blockbuster theatrical run. After crossing Rs 200 crore mark, Chhaava is now in its second week. It remains unaffected with Mere Husband Ki Biwi's arrival in theaters.

Chhaava Continues Its Maratha Roar After Crossing Rs 200 Crore

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Chhaava entered Rs 200 crore club in the first week of its release. Vicky Kaushal-starrer maintained its spectacular performance in the beginning of the second week as well. On Day 8, the historical actioner is expected to earn in the range of 20 crore.

Chhaava is currently leading the Hindi box office with its blockbuster performance. It has emerged as a first success of 2025 in Bollywood.

Chhaava Runs Like A Beast In Week 2 As Mere Husband Ki Biwi Enters

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has remained unaffected with the release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi on February 21, 2025, i.e. today. Speaking of which, the new rom-com has been aided by movie offers on its opening day. Chhaava, which explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has a strong hold at the box office, especially in Maharashtra due to the emotional connect with the natives.

Cinephiles across the nation are lauding the film which represents the Maratha warrior fighting a battle with Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. It is targetting to finish in excess of Rs 400 crore net in India in its full theatrical run.

Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Diana Penty.

Chhaava in cinemas

