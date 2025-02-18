Box Office: Vicky Kaushal delivers his 2nd BLOCKBUSTER in a lead role after Uri The Surgical Strike

From playing supporting roles in films like Sanju and Raazi to leading movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal's film journey is trully unparalleled. Six years after Uri, Vicky has delivered his second blockbuster as a lead. Yes, it is his latest release, Chhaava.

Chhaava Becomes Vicky Kaushal's 2nd Blockbuster As Lead

Chhaava is raking in good money at the box office since its release. Laxman Utekar's directorial had high anticipation among cinephiles before its release, and now, Vicky Kaushal-starrer is going strong with its phenomenal business. Chhaava has already emerged as a blockbuster within five days. The historical actioner is now Vicky's second film as a lead that has achieved this verdict.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the first blockbuster of his career in this category. Based on India's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack by Pakistan, Aditya Dhar's helmer featured Vicky Kaushal as Para SF officer, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. The war action film earned a lifetime business of Rs 244 crore net in India.

Vicky's other blockbuster movie is Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 directorial venture, Sanju. He played a supporting role alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Delving Into Vicky Kaushal's Acting Career

Vicky Kaushal started his acting career with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012. The actor received breakthrough with Masaan in 2015. Irrespective of the box office results, Vicky keeps proving his acting prowess in his movies. He has grown as a performer over the years and his choice of scripts for most movies say it all.

Within the last six years, Vicky has worked in five theatrical releases, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur, Dunki, and Bad Newz. All of them have been average grossers or underperformers except Sam Bahadur which was a semi-hit.

Chhaava comes as a respite in his acting career after a long time. The actor now has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, Love & War and Amar Kaushik's helmer, Mahavatar in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.