Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Hit and Flop movie list

Ranbir Kapoor, who hails from the famous Kapoor family in Bollywood, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for nearly two decades. Ranbir worked as an assistant director in his late dad, veteran Rishi Kapoor's 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. Two years later, he got his debut role in Bhansali's Saawariya. If you are his fan, then this is a real gem for you.

Ranbir Kapoor Hits And Flops

Ranbir Kapoor's career graph has been a roller-coaster ride of hits and flops. From giving a dud debut, Saawariya to an all-time blockbuster as his latest film, Animal, Ranbir's contribution has been etched in our memories forever.

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut as a lead in the 2007 film, Saawariya. The film also starred then debutante, Sonam Kapoor. It was a box-office disaster.

His notable movies include Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Sanju, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which was the second-highest-grosser of India in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Here's The Verdict of Ranbir Kapoor's Filmography So Far

Movies Verdict Saawariya Disaster Bachna Ae Haseeno Semi Hit Wake Up Sid Semi Hit Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Super Hit Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year Below Average Raajneeti Super Hit Anjaana Anjaani Average Rockstar Semi Hit Barfi! Super Hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Blockbuster Besharam Flop Roy Flop Bombay Velvet Disaster Tamasha Flop Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hit Jagga Jasoos Disaster Sanju Super Blockbuster Shamshera Disaster Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Hit Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Average Animal All-Time Blockbuster

Ranbir Kapoor Has Ramayana, Love & War, and Dhoom 4 In The Pipeline

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film, Ramayana. Ranbir is playing the lead role of Lord Rama in the film based on the Hindu epic saga. Meanwhile, the actor is reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long time since his debut in Saawariya. The actor-director duo are collaborating for Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from these movies, Ranbir also has Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 4 in the future. Earlier Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir has been chosen to play the main antagonist in the upcoming actioner.

