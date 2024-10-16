Love & War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming biggie delayed due to Mumbai rains? Here's what we know

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best known for directing movies like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and others. Bhansali last helmed his debut series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earlier this year. The filmmaker is now gearing up for his next big project, Love & War. If a new report is to be believed, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, Love & War has been delayed due to Mumbai rains.

According to the report by Bollywood Hungama, the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has been postponed by two months. A source close to the development told the portal that Mumbai rains have impacted the shoot of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer.

Love & War will go on floors either at the end of November or early December this year. The source stated that the set construction had been delayed for some time. Revealing the reason, the source explained that when the team began working on the set, it got damaged due to rains earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the source further shared that Bhansali has got ample time to work on the script and music of Love & War. The source added that the director will engage in more workshops with the lead stars, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier in September this year, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is backing his much-awaited project, Love & War.

"SLB has decided to self-finance Love And War, opting for the model followed by studios like YRF and Red Chillies. Even before the film going on floors, he has signed a massive post-theatrical deal with Netflix, and a near-record music deal with Saregama," the source told us back then.

For the uninitiated, Love & War is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in their respective filmographies. Alia has previously worked with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. Ranbir made his Bollywood debut with Bhansali's 2007 film, Saawariya.

However, Vicky Kaushal has joined hands with the ace filmmaker for the first time. Love & War will be released on March 20, 2026.

