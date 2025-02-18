Box Office: Thandel emerges as Naga Chaitanya's highest grosser surpassing Love Story

Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is running successfully in the cinemas these days. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial is setting new benchmarks at the box office.

Thandel emerges Naga Chaitanya's biggest grosser

After recording a phenomenal trend at the ticket window, Thandel set a new record at the box office. The romantic drama surpassed the lifetime box office collections of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's previous collaboration Love Story today. With such a terrific run, Thandel emerged as the highest grossing movie of Naga Chaitanya's career. The movie took 12 days to achieve this massive feat.

The film has already bagged a Super-Hit verdict at the box office. Looking at its current trends, the movie is expected to stick to the cinemas for a long run. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Thandel marks big comeback of Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya has had quite a challenging few years. He encountered several box office flops, and his personal life also experienced significant turmoil. However, with the support of Geetha Arts, Thandel has marked a triumphant return for him at the box office.

For the unversed, his previous released Custody was a box office dud. Naga Chaitanya tasted success after a gap of three years. His last successful venture was the 2022 release Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. It had Naga Chaitanya alongside his father and actor Naga Arjun in the lead roles.

Have you watched Thandel yet? Tell us in the comments section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.