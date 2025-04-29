Box Office: Revisiting Tiger Shroff's iconic Baaghi franchise as film completes 9 years of its release

One of the most promising superstars among the young generation of Hindi cinema, Tiger Shroff, made his Bollywood debut in 2014. 2 years later, the actor was seen playing the lead in Baaghi. Though the film was not an original production but a partial remake of the Telugu film Varsham, it managed to develop a fan base.

As Baaghi proved to be a box office success, the film was later turned into a franchise with Baaghi 2 being made in 2018 and Baaghi 3 in 2020. Baaghi 4 is also currently in development, scheduled for a 2025 release. As Baaghi completes 9 years of its release, let’s take a look at the past box-office performance of this popular franchise.

1. Baaghi

Released in 2016, Baaghi was directed by Sabbir Khan, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu as the leads. It was the second film of Tiger Shroff’s career and the Bollywood debut film for the Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu. The film was met with positive reception and collected Rs 76 crore India net, ending its run with a Hit verdict.

2. Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan, is the highest-grossing film of the franchise, also considered the best installment of the series content-wise. It featured a huge cast of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Darshan Kumar and others. This action thriller turned out to be a box office blockbuster with an Indian net of Rs 160.75 crore.

3. Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 was the last installment of the Baaghi franchise, bringing back the trio of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ahmed Khan in their respective positions. This time, the new additions were Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Though theatrically released, it was taken down from the cinemas soon after its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its limited run, Baaghi 3 collected Rs 92.25 crore India net.

5 years after Baaghi 3, the fourth installment to the franchise titled Baaghi 4 is currently in its filming stage and is planned to release later in 2025. The film carries high expectations to end the rough phase of Tiger Shroff at the box office. Baaghi 4 is directed by Kannada director-choreographer A. Harsha, starring Tiger Shroff and Sonam Bajwa as leads along with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

