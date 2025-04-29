Gymkhana Telugu Box Office: Naslen’s sports drama collects Rs 3.70 crore gross in first weekend; eyes Premalu-like success

Nobody expected a quiet Malayalam sports drama to stir up Telugu box office counters, but Gymkhana seems to be doing just that. Released on April 25, the film is now making waves across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With Rs 3.70 crore gross collected over its first weekend, the buzz is building, and many are beginning to wonder: Could Naslen pull off another Premalu-like feat in Telugu?

While most star-led commercial films struggled to gain footing, Gymkhana opened to housefull shows in select Telugu centers, riding purely on strong word-of-mouth. It was also partially because of the rising fanbase of its young lead, Naslen K Gafoor. His breakout performance in last year's romantic comedy Premalu introduced him to the Telugu audience. However, this time, he came up with gritty sports drama, and the transition seems to be working.

Originally titled Alappuzha Gymkhana in Malayalam, the film follows small-town friends who get into boxing. What makes it click is its simplicity. Director Khalid Rahman doesn’t try to reinvent the genre, instead, he keeps the emotions raw, the characters grounded, and the stakes very personal. That approach appears to have connected well with Telugu viewers too.

The Telugu version was picked up for dubbing shortly after the Malayalam original opened to positive talk and robust numbers. While the original version has already crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in Kerala, the dubbed release in Telugu is now showing a strong presence.

Now, all eyes are on whether Gymkhana can beat Premalu's Telugu numbers, which had touched Rs 13.5 crore in its full run. For Naslen, this back-to-back appreciation across industries is a sign that he's quietly becoming a bankable name in the Southern film circuit.

It’s still early, but Gymkhana looks like more than just a one-weekend wonder. If weekday collections hold steady, this little sports drama might just sprint past expectations. However, May 1st releases like Nani's HIT 3 and Suriya's Retro are posing a major threat to the box office performance of this dubbed Malayalam flick.

Poll: Can Gymkhana Break Premalu's Records at the Telugu Box Office? Gymkhana, Naslen’s sports drama, has made a strong start at the Telugu box office, collecting Rs 3.70 crore in its opening weekend. With the buzz building, many wonder if it can replicate the success of Premalu. Yes, it has the potential to surpass Premalu's success. No, it will fall short of Premalu's box office performance. It's too early to tell; the movie needs more time. Premalu's success was a one-time phenomenon; Gymkhana won’t replicate it.

