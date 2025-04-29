Telugu Box Office: Nani brings back 1 AM shows for HIT 3; a risk or a smart move?

Natural Star Nani 's confidence in his May 1 release, the crime thriller HIT 3 , is evident from the fact that it will be screened at 1 AM shows as well in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As both the hero and producer of the film, Nani is displaying a strong belief in the film's ability to attract audiences from the very first show.

In a time when Tollywood has largely stopped screening early morning shows, this decision by the makers of HIT 3 comes as quite a surprise.

Early morning shows have always been a favorite among Telugu cinema lovers, as fans enjoy watching their favorite stars on the silver screen as soon as possible. However, following a few recent flops, many producers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have decided to skip these benefit shows. They feel that negative reviews or poor word-of-mouth emerging from these late-night and early-morning premieres have hurt opening-day numbers. Recently, Sithara Entertainment's Mad Square and Mythri Movie Makers' Robinhood opted not to hold early screenings. But Nani seems to be taking a different approach.

Tickets for the film are already available, and Nani has stated that there will be no price increases for these advance screenings. This decision to screen early morning shows only adds to the hype. After the success of HIT: The First Case, featuring Vishwak Sen, and HIT: The Second Case, starring Adivi Sesh, director Sailesh Kolenu appears to have crafted this third installment quite impressively.

As other producers shy away from early morning shows, the question remains: Is Nani taking a big risk, or is this a smart move that will pay off? Will the return of 1 AM shows make a substantial impact, or will it backfire? The answer will be revealed on May Day.

