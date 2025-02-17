Thandel 10 Days Global Box Office Update: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi movie emerges as a SUPER-HIT with good 2nd weekend

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, continues to register good traction at the box office. The romantic drama based on a true story has emerged as a Super-Hit venture in 10 days of its theatrical run.

Thandel records an encouraging second weekend

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the Telugu-language movie opened on a solid note of Rs 12 crore. Further, it maintained a strong hold over the first weekend and crossed the Rs 35 crore mark within three days of release at the Indian box office. The movie maintained good momentum on the weekdays and breached its break-even in its opening week itself.

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer continued to attract a significant audience to the cinemas even in its second weekend. It registered an encouraging second weekend and emerged as a big success at the box office.

Thandel faces Orange in second weekend; set for a long run

Though the new releases of this weekend, Laila and Brahmanandam’s Brahma Anandam failed to register any traction, Thandel has to face Orange re-release. Interestingly, the Ram Charan starrer 15-year-old movie has recorded a good opening weekend in its second inning and is set for a verdict-changing theatrical run.

Backed by Geetha Arts, Thandel is Telugu cinema's second success after Sankranthiki Vasthunam at the box office. It is also Naga-Sai's second Super-Hit venture together. The movie is set for a long run at the box office as there is no significant release this month in Telugu-speaking states.

Thandel in Cinemas

Thandel is available to watch in cinemas.

