HIT 3 BookMyShow Sales: Nani's A-rated thriller beats Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's record with 88.2K tickets

Natural Star Nani 's upcoming Telugu thriller, HIT 3 , is already making waves in the ticket sales department, even before its release. Set for a May 1st premiere, the film has earned an A certificate but is outperforming expectations. With just a few days to go before it hits the marquee, HIT 3 has already surpassed the ticket sales record set by Nani’s previous flick, Saripodha Sanivaaram . While the Vivek Athreya directorial clocked 48.2K pre-sale bookings on BookMyShow, HIT 3 has already sold 88.2K tickets. That’s stunning!

This performance is particularly noteworthy for an A-rated film in the investigative thriller genre. Typically, such films tend to attract a more niche audience, but HIT 3 is proving it has captivated a far broader crowd. The 88.2K tickets sold in the first few days, especially when compared to the 48.2K pre-sale bookings for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, highlight the strong anticipation surrounding HIT 3 at the moment.

Even more impressive is the fact that other major releases, like Suriya’s Tamil film Retro, are fiercely competing with HIT 3. Early indicators show a sizeable fan following and significant interest from viewers across all categories, further emphasizing that the A-rating hasn’t hindered ticket sales. This strong performance can be attributed to Nani’s star power and his consistent track record at the box office, where he rarely disappoints with his choice of scripts.

Looking ahead to the box office, the first-day figures could be significantly higher if the film garners positive reviews upon release. The success of HIT 3 could potentially set a new benchmark for thrillers in the Telugu film industry and provide a much-needed boost for director Sailesh Kolanu, whose previous film, Venkatesh’s Saindhav, unfortunately underperformed.

However, with intense competition, the real test lies in the film’s long-term performance. If HIT 3 benefits from strong word-of-mouth, it is well on its way to a successful box office run.

