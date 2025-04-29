L2 Empuraan Final Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's actioner set to wrap theatrical run at Rs 87 crore
L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, is going to wind up its theatrical run in Kerala at a staggering figure of Rs 87 crore gross.
Mohanlal's Eid 2025 release L2 Empuraan is heading towards an end at the box office. After storming the box office for over a month, the political action thriller is about to wrap its theatrical run on a blockbuster note. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is now taking its last few breaths at the box office.
L2 Empuraan set to wrap under the Rs 87 crore mark
Serving as the sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Malayalam movie Lucifer, L2 Empuraan emerged as a historic blockbuster at the box office. Opened with Rs 14 crore, the movie witnessed a superlative box office trend and smashed the Rs 50 crore club in five days of release.
The movie slowed down with the release of Vishu 2025 movies- Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Maranamass. However, it smashed over Rs 86.30 crore by the end of its 25th day. And now, the movie is all set to wind its phenomenal theatrical run under Rs 87 crore gross in Kerala.
L2 Empuraan emerged as the second-highest grosser at the Kerala box office
The Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer emerged as the second highest-grossing movie of Malayalam cinema at the Kerala box office. It remained only behind Tovino Thomas' 2018, which is ruling at the top with a staggering total of Rs 89.50 crore gross.
However, on the worldwide front, Empuraan leads all the Malayalam biggies by a wide margin. The movie scored over Rs 265 crore gross at the global box office. It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie can beat these records.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
