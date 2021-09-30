EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni's aura & simplicity is captivating says his Bangarraju co star Meenakshi Dixit

Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi fame actress Meenakshi Dixit will be seen playing a special role in Nagarjuna's upcoming film, Bangarraju. Revealing about her role in the film, the actress in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said, "There is an interesting plot in the film where I have done an important role along with Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan… it's going to be an eye feast for people…a never seen before kind of a look and director Kalyan Krishna helped me inherit the grace and charm that this character needed."

Sharing her experience of working with Nagarjuna, Meenakshi said she was amazed by his personality on the sets. "Working with Nagarjuna Sir was an unreal kind of experience... I actually feel enriched and thrilled…His aura & simplicity is truly captivating."

Being a North Indian girl, picking up the Telugu language was quite tough for her but with the help of the directors and co-stars, Meenakshi managed to learn it. "As I am a North Indian Hindi speaking girl, picking up Telugu language is tough for me…but passion for my work gives me all the push to get my lines right to emoting a different language. Directors and co-stars have been really been supportive may it b Nagarjuna Sir or Mahesh babu Sir or Kalyan Krishna Sir."

It was 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan' show that got her entry into the industry. Recalling working with late choreographer Saroj Khan, Meenakshi Dixit said, "Yes, Great Saroj Khan Ji and her show got me into the industry and I remember Masterji telling me that you are meant to be an artist, continue polishing your skills…Legendary director Kundan Shah Sir got me into film and always told me to stay raw and honest. He appreciated the fact I never check my shots on the monitor while shooting. My Gurus are not around now but they made me into who I'm now."

