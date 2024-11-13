Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Hit and Flop movie list

Vicky Kaushal started his career as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur two-part crime drama. In his initial acting career, Vicky played brief roles in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) and Bombay Velvet (2015). He was last seen in Bad Newz this year.

Hits & Misses of Vicky Kaushal Are As Follows

Vicky Kaushal has often experimented with his roles in movies over the years. While some of his films turned out to be a success, some of them failed at the box office. Let's take a lookback at his journey so far.

MASAAN

Vicky Kaushal was cast in a lead role in Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial venture, Masaan. The drama film also starred Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, and Shweta Tripathi. Vicky was paired with Shweta in the 2015 movie. Masaan was a box-office disaster, however, it has gained a cult status over the years.

MANMARZIYAAN

Vicky Kaushal collaborated with Anurag Kashyap in his directorial film Manmarziyaan. Vicky was cast opposite Taapsee Pannu in the 2018 romantic drama. Abhishek Bachchan played one of the leads. It tanked at the box office.

RAAZI

Vicky Kaushal gained wider recognition after Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. The 2018 film starred Alia Bhatt as the lead. While Alia played the role of an undercover RAW agent Sehmat Khan, Vicky was cast as her on-screen husband, Pakistani military officer, Iqbal Syed. Raazi was a super hit at the ticket windows.

SANJU

Vicky Kaushal played a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju the same year. Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role in the 2018 biographical film based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. Vicky was cast as his friend, Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster.

URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE

A year later, Vicky Kaushal played the lead role of a military officer in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike. The 2019 film showcased the fictional version of India's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attacks by Pakistani terrorists. Uri was a blockbuster.

Movies Verdict Masaan Disaster Raman Raghav 2.0 Flop Raazi Superhit Sanju Super Blockbuster Manmarziyaan Flop Uri: The Surgical Strike Super Blockbuster Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship Flop Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Superhit The Great Indian Family Disaster Sam Bahadur Semi-Hit Dunki Under Review Bad Newz Average

*Movies like Govinda Naam Mera and Sardar Udham were released on OTT platforms.

What's Next For Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal will now be seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava. He also has Amar Kaushik's directorial venture, Mahavatar.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

