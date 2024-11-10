Vicky Kaushal’s father recalls time when people would refuse to audition him; claims never approaching anyone to give him work: ‘Nobody would invest crores…’

Vicky Kaushal has today become a household name after proving his mettle as a commendable actor. Born to stunt director Sham Kaushal, he has always been exposed to the highs and lows of the Indian film industry. But when the Dunki actor finally stepped into the industry, there were times when people would refuse to audition him.

During an interaction with Friday Talkies, Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, opened up about his son’s journey in the industry. The action director stated that initially, people would refuse to audition Vicky, stating, ‘Vicky ka kya audition lena.’

This is when he told his son not to be disappointed by it and to turn it into his source of strength. Sham told Vicky Kaushal that unless he experiences humiliation, he won’t truly grow. “Make that insult your strength,” he told the Dunki actor.

The veteran stunt specialist also shared that even though he had been working closely with many filmmakers, he never approached anyone to give work to his child. During the chat, Sham also recalled the time when Katrina Kaif’s husband, Vicky, was hesitant to do minor roles in his debut movie, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.

When the star was offered multiple small scenes in the film, many people told him not to do the role. But it was his father who thought ‘beggars can’t be choosers’ and told the Sam Bahadur star to listen to his heart. When the actor later called his dad to inform him, “I keep looking for work and they are giving me work so I want to do it” he stood by his decision.

While talking to the same publication, Sham recalled the time Vicky and Sunny Kaushal expressed their desire to join Bollywood. Since the father also earns his bread and butter by working in the industry, he couldn’t say no to his kids.

However, he did think that people might offer them tea out of respect for him, but nobody would invest crores in a film with them. Since he came from a village and worked hard in the industry, he believed that if the boys stayed honest and put in effort, they would not be denied films.

