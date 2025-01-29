Chinese New Year Day Box Office Expectations: Theatres in China erupt as over 30 million people plan to watch a movie in cinemas TODAY; Projected sales of USD 240 million

As China celebrates New Year today, the excitement surrounding the movies set to release ahead of the 10-day festival has reached a fever pitch. With over 30 million people expected to flock to theaters today, January 29, the Chinese box office is poised for a record-breaking performance.

On the first day of the Spring Festival alone, presales have already surpassed $142 million, with top films leading the way. This marks a spectacular start to what is anticipated to be a blockbuster holiday season for Chinese cinema.

Among the top contenders, Legends of the Condor Heroes has emerged as a major frontrunner. The martial arts action film, based on the iconic wuxia novel, is expected to dominate the box office throughout the holiday period. With impressive presales, the film promises action-packed sequences and a gripping narrative to captivate both longtime fans and new viewers. Its blend of martial arts and rich storytelling positions it as the centerpiece of the season’s offerings.

Ne Zha 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 animated hit Ne Zha, is also generating significant buzz. The original film made history as China’s first animated entry at the Academy Awards. Its sequel is expected to continue that legacy.

Meanwhile, Detective Chinatown 1900, a lighthearted comedy mystery, is attracting a large audience with its standout premise and star-studded cast. Directed by Chen Sicheng and Dai Mo, the film combines mystery with humor, making it a perfect festive watch for families and casual moviegoers. It is expected to perform strongly during the holiday season, benefiting from the demand for entertaining and easy-to-follow narratives.

Other films, like Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force and Operation Hadal, are also contributing to the robust box office outlook. The former is an epic fantasy film that continues the thrilling saga based on the 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods. The latter, meanwhile, is a high-octane military thriller centered on a naval operation to reclaim a captured offshore platform.

With a diverse range of genres—from martial arts and animation to fantasy and thrillers—Chinese cinema has ensured there is something for every moviegoer. As the Chinese New Year box office is projected to gross around $240 million today, the Spring Festival season is set to deliver a record-breaking year for the industry.