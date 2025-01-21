Box Office: Captain America Brave New World makers PULL UP THEIR SOCKS for China release; Plan robust campaign ahead of debut

As Captain America: Brave New World prepares for its Chinese release, it aims to make a significant impact in a market where Hollywood films have hit an all-time low. With previous Captain America installments performing exceptionally well — The Winter Soldier grossed $115.6 million and Civil War reached $180.8 million — excitement for Brave New World, locally titled Captain America 4, is high.

For those wondering, the first Captain America film (2011) was not legally allowed in China due to the tense political and diplomatic relations between the country and the U.S. at the time.

Local regulators have already given Brave New World their approval, officially scheduling it for release on February 14, alongside its U.S. debut. To build momentum, Disney has ramped up its promotional efforts, dropping an exclusive new poster for Chinese viewers. Pre-sales for the film are expected to begin next month, once the Chinese Spring Festival concludes, providing a crucial window to build excitement.

Directed by Julius Onah and starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Brave New World continues the story of Wilson’s journey after taking the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The latter plays President Thaddeus Ross, who calls upon Cap to help mitigate a global threat.

Advertisement

While the road for Hollywood films in China is challenging, with audiences expressing skepticism on Twitter about the film’s ability to outdo the box office success of its predecessors, the same previous numbers offer hope that Brave New World can continue the franchise’s winning streak.

With a robust promotional strategy underway, all eyes are now on the film’s debut during the 10 days long Chinese holiday period, which will be saturated with highly anticipated local releases like Legends of the Condor Heroes, Ne Zha 2, and Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force.

Advances for the Chinese titles, set to arrive on January 29, the Chinese New Year, opened on January 20, with the films showcasing positive business potential.

ALSO READ: Captain America Brave New World Advance Booking Update: Marvel's movie sees Luke-Warm presales in North America