Back in 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting for an out and out comedy produced by Ekta Kapoor. A year and a half later, the dynamic duo of Akshay and Priyan, responsible for some of the most iconic comedies of Indian Cinema, announced their reunion on a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla. Ever since, it has become one of the most awaited films of 2025. And now, we have another exclusive and exciting update on Bhooth Bangla.

According to sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Ekta Kapoor have got back the OG Trio of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani on board Bhooth Bangla. “It’s the return of the team which has brought about a smile on the face of cinema-going audience from across generations. Bhooth Bangla is a perfect script that warrants their reunion, as every character has a trait that would evoke laughter. The idea is to create a unique comic experience with undertones of horror in the backdrop,” revealed a source close to the development.

Bhooth Bangla is expected to go on floors by early 2025 and will hit the big screen by the end of next year. “Akshay Kumar announced the film on his birthday because he was aware about the excitement of the fans for this reunion. He is confident that the script will do complete justice to the legacy of his collaboration with Priyan. The addition of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani to the cast have made the film even more exciting. Akshay plays a quintessential Priyadarshan hero in the film, who gets entangled in a hilarious comedy of errors,” the source added

Apart from the aforementioned four names, the casting is underway for Bhooth Bangla as the makers are looking to rope in 3 female actors to play key-roles. “The casting and pre-production work is going on in full swing,” the source shared.

Bhooth Bangla marks the seventh collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

