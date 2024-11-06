Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections First Wednesday: Kartik Aaryan led spooky-comedy continues victory run; Nets a good Rs 9.5 crore

The much-awaited horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 landed in theatres last week. Led by Kartik Aaryan, the recent release is clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the box office. Anees Bazmee's latest directorial has made a significant drop in its net box office collections in India. However, it is still scoring well while competing with Singham Again which boasts a bigger ensemble cast and a much higher budget.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Drops By 35 Percent On First Wednesday In India; Nets 9.5 Crore On Day 6

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has witnessed a major drop of Rs 35% on the first Wednesday in domestic markets. The film earned Rs 9.5 crore at the box office on the sixth day. The total cume collection of Anees Bazmee's helmer is now at Rs 140 crore (Rs 139.5 crore to be exact). It is inching towards Rs 150 crore net at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Going Decent In International Markets

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 entered the Rs 100 crore club globally at the box office within three days of its release on Diwali weekend. It soon touched the Rs 200 crore mark in international markets. Kartik Aaryan's film is eying Rs 300 crore in the future. It is yet to be seen if the latest horror comedy can reach the mentioned milestone.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are As Follows:

Advertisement

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 33.25 crore 2 Rs 34.75 crore 3 Rs 32 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 13 crore 6 Rs 9.5 crore Total Rs 139.5 crore net in 6 days in India

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3:

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. While Kartik is reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the second installment, Triptii has replaced Kiara Advani in the latest horror comedy. Vidya Balan, the original female lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has returned to the franchise. Madhuri Dixit plays a crucial role in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office Trends: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 look to net Rs 9.5 crore on first Wednesday in India