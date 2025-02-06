Hollywood Weekend (7th - 9th February 2025) Box Office Expectations US/Canada: Super-Hit Dog Man set to RULE for 2nd consecutive week; Deets inside

The weekend box office predictions for February 7th to 9th, 2025, are shaping up to show a familiar title taking the top slot, with Dog Man expected to dominate for the second consecutive week. As the animated action-comedy continues to capture audience attention, it is poised to leave new releases Love Hurts and Heart Eyes behind, with both films expected to gross between USD 8 million and USD 12 million. Dog Man’s impressive holdover numbers signal its enduring appeal, ensuring it remains the dominant player at the box office for another week.

The film, based on Dav Pilkey’s popular children’s graphic novel series, is produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal. It follows the adventures of a dog hybrid hero, Dog Man, as he battles the villainous Petey the Cat in OK City. With its vibrant animation and entertaining storyline, Dog Man is drawing both younger audiences and families to theaters. The film features the voices of Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, and Ricky Gervais.

Meanwhile, Love Hurts, an action-comedy directed by Jonathan Eusebi, stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, and Marshawn Lynch. It follows the story of a former hitman turned realtor who finds himself haunted by his own brother. While its action-packed storyline is expected to draw in fans of the genre, it is not forecasted to surpass Dog Man’s massive appeal.

Heart Eyes, a slasher film by Josh Ruben, centers around a group of coworkers working late on Valentine’s Day who are targeted by the notorious Heart Eyes killer. Starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, Heart Eyes will appeal to horror fans seeking a Valentine’s Day-themed thriller. Like Love Hurts, however, it will stay behind Dog Man.

The latter film, for the record, is thriving solely on merit and positive word of mouth which has boosted its performance at the box office as Universal allotted almost no marketing budget to the film.

The limited promotion seems to have worked in Dog Man’s favor, as we imagine it helped the offering maintain a sense of exclusivity and intrigue. Dog Man’s success proves that sometimes less is more, with quality content drawing in audiences regardless of the hype.