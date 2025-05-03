Another Simple Favor Director Paul Feig Hints at Third Film After Sequel’s Cliffhanger Ending

Director Paul Feig has hinted at the possibility of a third A Simple Favor film after the twist-filled ending of the sequel, Another Simple Favor.

The film, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, ended on a dramatic cliffhanger. It revealed that Emily (played by Lively) has a third sister, Charity, who was kidnapped at birth by her aunt Linda (Allison Janney) and raised to be a con artist and killer.

Chaos began when Charity tried to frame Stephanie (played by Kendrick) for the murders of Sean (played by Henry Golding) and Emily's fiancé, Dante (played by Michele Morrone).

At the right time, Emily comes to Stephanie's rescue, and she stops Dante's family from executing Stephanie. In the climax, we see Emily and Stephanie corner Linda and Charity at the top of an Italian cliff.

Emily convinces Charity to take the fall, and she confesses to the crimes while Emily once again disappears. But this is not how the film was originally supposed to pan out.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Feig explained that the film’s current ending was a late change. "In the original script, Dante was more of a bad guy. It turned out that he was a bad guy and he staged his death, and they had to go on the run because Emily was like, 'They're going to kill me. He set me up to look like I killed him'," he said. "It was a really fun script, more of a caper."

The film came to an end with Emily being approached by Dante’s mafia mother (played by Elena Sofia Ricci) at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, asking for yet another "simple favor".

So, will there be a third movie?

Feig, known for avoiding sequels, seemed open this time. "It’s all sitting right there to be picked off the tree," he said. "As much as I don’t like to do sequels, I have no rule against three-quels. There’s much more fun to be had with these characters."

The filmmaker didn't reveal the "favour" Dante’s is asking of Emily, but he added that it's something that probably nobody else in the family would want to do.

