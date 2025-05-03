Thunderbolts India Box Office Day 3 Trends: Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan starrer to observe decent growth after low Friday

Thunderbolts, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is facing a lukewarm reception at the Indian box office despite massive global appeal. The film, which features a star-studded ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell, had a modest opening of Rs 3.75 crore on its first day, May 1, followed by a dip to Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Day 2. However, a slight increase is expected on Saturday, Day 3, with an estimated Rs 4 crore collection.

Though today’s haul could mark a recovery for the superhero house, it is still only in the modest range of business. This underwhelming performance contrasts sharply with the thunderous reception Marvel films typically receive in India. Thunderbolts, despite being a major MCU tentpole, has failed to capture the same enthusiasm from Indian audiences that titles like Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War did.

The film’s earnings are below expectations, and the absence of fan-favorite A-list actors like Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans has been cited as a reason behind the humble response. Even Captain America: Brave New World, which featured Anthony Mackie in the lead role, failed to perform well in India, further affirming the notion that Marvel’s lesser-known faces may not have the same draw in the country. The absence of Avengers could be leaving audiences disinterested despite the film’s action-packed premise.

Notably, this year’s biggest Hollywood hit in India was Interstellar, which saw a remarkable resurgence when it was re-released in February and March due to overwhelming demand. This suggests a shift in audience preference, with Indian moviegoers showing a liking for films directed by known filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and James Cameron. The success of Interstellar could also signal a growing appetite for cerebral, visually stunning sci-fi over traditional superhero fare.

Thunderbolts is the 36th film in the MCU, bringing together a group of antiheroes forced to work together on a dangerous mission. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film also stars Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

As Thunderbolts continues its run in India, its performance will be a critical barometer for Marvel’s future strategy in the country. If its upcoming releases with RDJ (Doomsday) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man 4) do better in the market, the absence of marquee stars causing trouble for the banner will prove to be true.

