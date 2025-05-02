Top 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office Opening Days in 2025: Ajith Kumar tops with Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi; Retro takes 3rd spot

Suriya starrer Retro has just hit the cinemas and the movie is doing well at the box office. While the Karthik Subbaraj directorial keeps on luring the audience, it's time to take a look at the top 5 opening day collections of 2025 so far at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi are enjoying the top two spots among the biggest openers of 2025 in Tamil Nadu. The mass action drama, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, had taken a start of Rs 28 crore, becoming the biggest opener of Ajith Kumar's career. His previous release, Vidaamuyarchi, took an opening of Rs 25.50 crore.

The latest Tamil release, Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, clocked an opening of Rs 14 crore gross. It became the second-best opener for Suriya after Kanguva. Released with much anticipation on May 1st, the movie received a mixed word-of-mouth, which might turn into a roadblock for its box office performance. Currently, it holds the record of Tamil cinema's third-best opener in 2025.

The fourth spot belongs to Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon. The romantic comedy had taken an opening of Rs 5.75 crore on its debut day and went on to collect a massive Rs 152 crore gross in its lifetime run at the worldwide box office.

Sundar C's delayed release, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal in the lead, secured the fifth spot. The movie opened with Rs 3.20 crore on its debut day and went on to be a big success at the box office.

Top opening day box office collections of 2025 in Tamil Nadu are as follows :

Good Bad Ugly Rs 28 crore

Rs 28 crore Vidaamuyarchi Rs 25.5 crore

Rs 25.5 crore Retro Rs 14 crore

Rs 14 crore Dragon Rs 5.75 crore

Rs 5.75 crore Madha Gaja Raja Rs 3.20 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

